Humber River Health ranks among top Ontario hospitals in National Surgical Quality Improvement Program

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humber River Health (Humber) is pleased to have ranked among the top five Ontario hospitals for every category of the American College of Surgeons’ (ACS) 2023 National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (NSQIP), an outcomes-based program that is used by hospitals around the world to measure and improve the quality of surgical care. Humber is the only hospital in the province to achieve this ranking in each category. Humber is recognized globally for leveraging technology to achieve high reliability and delivering safe, high-quality care.



The NSQIP tracks the rate of post-surgical complications, such as morbidity, pneumonia, surgical-site infections and unplanned re-admissions, in randomized patient groups. The resulting data provides hospitals with a comprehensive view on surgery outcomes. Humber’s Surgical Department regularly uses the NSQIP to identify ways to improve quality and patient experiences.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standards of surgical quality at Humber – it is essential to our philosophy of patient care,” comments Jhanvi Solanki, Vice President of Clinical Programs at Humber. “The data provided by NSQIP helps us achieve this by informing where we can make continual improvements and apply new innovations – this is what sets us apart and enables us to provide excellent care to our community.”

Humber continues to adopt innovative healthcare solutions that build on its capacity as a high-reliability hospital with recognized safety outcomes. This includes implementing leading surgical innovations, such as robotic technologies, to improve patient outcomes and reduce surgery wait times.

The success of Humber’s Surgical Department is proof that innovation and patient safety go hand-in-hand. By leveraging surgical innovations like the da Vinci Xi, the ROSA Knee System, and the Intellijoint HIP, Humber can treat more patients in less time and with greater benefits, such as less blood loss, reduced pain and swelling, and shorter hospital stays.

In addition to its use of surgical innovations, technologies such as Humber’s Command Centre, advanced training simulations, and automated drug dispensing units help reduce errors and increase patient safety. As the first of its kind in Canada, Humber’s Command Centre orchestrates seamless patient care behind the scenes, addressing common issues like long wait times and poor patient flow, resulting in early interventions and responsible decision-making. The Command Centre’s innovative Early Warning Systems (EWS), notably the Clinical Deterioration tile, proactively detects and mitigates patient deterioration, leading to a significant reduction in critical events.

The integration of the Command Centre and other various innovations has led to Humber having 66 per cent fewer cases of hospital harm than the provincial average, a 10 per cent year-over-year reduction in sepsis cases, a 40 per cent year-over-year decrease in code blues, and a medication error rate of 0.009 per cent.

“The entire team at Humber has worked incredibly hard to achieve our safety record – not only in surgeries but across all our operations and departments,” says Carol Hatcher, Humber’s Executive Vice President, Chief Nursing Executive and Chief of Clinical Programs. “Quality is a fundamental value for us. It is reflected in every decision we make, technology we adopt, and innovation we explore. I believe this is what has led us to being recognized by the ACS in this capacity.”

