Tiny Health Appoints Dr. Elisa Song as Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Taylor Sittler as Board Director

Gut Health innovator strengthens practitioner-focused strategy with industry leaders in precision medicine

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiny Health , a pioneer in at-home microbiome testing for babies and families, announces the addition of two esteemed physicians to its leadership team: Dr. Elisa Song as Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Taylor Sittler as Board Director.



These appointments come as Tiny Health accelerates its clinical research, announces groundbreaking new scientific capabilities, and deepens its engagement with health practitioners—all in an effort to empower families and reduce risks of chronic conditions that affect nearly 1 in 2 children in the U.S.

Dr. Elisa Song is a renowned Stanford-, NYU-, UCSF-trained integrative pediatrician with over 25 years of clinical experience and a strong commitment to holistic care to heal the root causes of sickness which often lie in the gut microbiome. Having served as Tiny Health's Medical Advisor since June 2023, she was instrumental in developing the company's clinical-grade PRO Gut Health Test .





“I am honored to step into the role of Chief Medical Officer,” said Dr. Song. “Chronic conditions are on the rise, and Tiny Health is equipping practitioners with cutting-edge microbiome science to meet the moment. By empowering families with practical, actionable microbiome insights, I believe we can make a real difference in children's health outcomes.”

Dr. Taylor Sittler is a UMass- and UCSF-trained and Board-Certified Pathologist, serial entrepreneur, and angel investor in Tiny Health. He is a pioneer in genetics through his work at Color Genomics, women's health at The Cusp, and metabolic health monitoring at Levels Health. He is passionate about using technology and machine learning to transform medical practice.





“Tiny Health has built the highest quality platform for assessment of the microbiome, an important emerging modality in root cause evaluation, particularly for young children and their families,” Dr. Sittler said. “I’m excited to join Tiny Health’s board at a time when the company is poised to deepen its impact in the clinical space.”

Since announcing its partnership with Rupa Health in June, Tiny Health's network has grown to over 1,000 health practitioners, with new clinicians joining every month to integrate the most advanced gut and vaginal testing available into their standard of care. The company is committed to educating and empowering families to address the root cause of chronic conditions that are often related to gut health functions, from the critical first 1,000 days of life through adulthood.

“We’re excited to welcome Dr. Song and Dr. Sittler to the Tiny Health family,” said Cheryl Sew Hoy, Founder and CEO of Tiny Health. “Their expertise in conventional and integrative medicine is invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand. With our upcoming publication focused on C-section babies and new research initiatives with UCSF, their leadership strengthens our position as a trusted partner for practitioners and parents alike.”

As highlighted in a recent Washington Post article , Tiny Health is meeting a growing need for deeper insights through its microbiome tests, helping families who haven't found answers through conventional means. With Dr. Song and Dr. Sittler's leadership, Tiny Health is well-positioned to educate parents and practitioners on the gut-immune axis’s role in preventing, reversing, and managing chronic conditions.

In tandem with these leadership announcements, Tiny Health has introduced Pathogen Strain Tracking and Bacterial Toxin Genes capabilities to their tests, providing unparalleled detail in identifying and monitoring gut pathogens.





“No other stool testing technology offers this level of resolution,” said Cheryl Sew Hoy. “Our reports empower practitioners with the ability to distinguish between benign and pathogenic strains. By empowering them with data and critical clinical insights into bacterial activities, we hope to help them make more informed decisions and tailor interventions for their patients with greater precision.”

To learn how Tiny Health works with practitioners and digital health innovators to deliver better care and advance microbiome health, visit PoweredByTiny.com .



About Tiny Health:

Founded in 2020, Tiny Health is the first-ever at-home gut microbiome test developed for babies, empowering families to take control of their gut health to improve long-term health outcomes. Built by a team of microbiome scientists and early-life experts, our innovative tests educate consumers about the microbes in their bodies and provide evidence-based interventions to optimize overall well-being. Serving 25,000+ families across the U.S., Tiny Health offers gut health testing for every stage of life – from the womb through adulthood. For more information and to try out Tiny Health, visit tinyhealth.com .

Contact:

Hannah Goering

Tiny Health

press@tinyhealth.com

