MBOLD Names Compeer Financial CEO Jase Wagner as New Coalition Chair

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBOLD, a coalition of Minnesota-based global companies and innovators dedicated to generating practical solutions to challenges facing food and agriculture, has announced that Jase Wagner, president and CEO of Compeer Financial, will serve as its new chair. Wagner succeeds Dimitrios Smyrnios, former CEO of Schwan’s Company.

“Something special is happening here in Minnesota,” Wagner said. “This unique, collaborative effort is scaling up global solutions that are critical for the future of our industries and the planet. I’m honored to have this opportunity to lead MBOLD and bring the voices of farmers, businesses and others to the table as we pursue this important mission.”

“Jase brings excellent experience and a proven leadership track record, and I look forward to working with him and other leaders to create further positive impact for our state and beyond,” said Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO of General Mills, who served as the coalition’s first chair and remains active on the executive council. “By harnessing the reach and expertise of our members, we will lead the way in creating a more resilient food system.”

As a member-owned farm credit cooperative serving agriculture and rural communities, Compeer Financial provides comprehensive financial services, including loans, leases and risk management to nearly 75,000 member-owners across Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Wagner joined Compeer in 2009 and previously served as its CFO. He has been active with MBOLD since 2020.

“We are excited that Jase is taking the helm as MBOLD accelerates our collaborative efforts to make food and agriculture part of the solution to climate change,” said JoAnne Berkenkamp, managing director of MBOLD at the GREATER MSP Partnership. “We’re also grateful for Dimitrios Smyrnios’s many contributions as our coalition’s chair, and we wish him well in retirement.”

MBOLD accelerates innovation and sustainability for traditional and novel proteins, advances the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices, fosters development of a regional circular economy for flexible film packaging and helps small food and agriculture companies thrive.

MBOLD is part of the GREATER MSP Partnership. It is a coalition of Minnesota-based food and agriculture business leaders and innovators working to accelerate solutions to the most pressing challenges facing food and agriculture. MBOLD members include General Mills, Cargill, Target, Schwan’s Co., Compeer Financial, the University of Minnesota, the Minnesota AgriGrowth Council, the Agricultural Utilization Research Institute, Naturally Minnesota and McKinsey & Co. MBOLD member companies reach consumers in more than 125 countries around the world, with collective revenues of more than $300 billion per year.

GREATER MSP is a partnership of more than 4,500 individuals from more than 300 leading businesses, universities, cities, counties and philanthropic organizations working together to accelerate the competitiveness and inclusive growth of the 15-county Minneapolis–Saint Paul regional economy.

