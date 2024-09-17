ADIA Nutrition Stakes Claim in $6.7B Industry with Strategic Trademark Expansion

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA) has announced the hiring of a prominent Winter Springs law firm to fortify its intellectual property holdings, specifically for its flagship product line under the "Biolete" brand. This strategic move aims to safeguard ADIA's intellectual property in the rapidly expanding markets for high-protein and mushroom-infused coffee products.



The current Trademark "Biolete,” will be expanded to newly registered trademarks including "Biolete Coffee," and "Biolete Mushroom Coffee w/ Protein," demonstrating ADIA's unwavering dedication to both the immediate and enduring prosperity of its Supplement Division.

Commenting on this development, Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition, stated, "The growth trajectories in both the high-protein and mushroom coffee markets are staggering. The global high-protein coffee market was valued at approximately USD 1.56 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2029. Similarly, the global mushroom coffee market was valued at USD 2.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach approximately USD 4.12 billion by 2030. Given these trends, it's imperative for ADIA to protect our brand with multiple trademarks. We aim not only to participate in this growth but hope to someday be one of leaders in it, and our trademarks are a crucial part of that strategy."

The mushroom coffee market is witnessing a surge due to the health benefits associated with adaptogenic mushrooms like lion's mane, cordyceps, and chaga. These mushrooms are celebrated for their potential to boost cognitive function, enhance energy levels without the typical coffee crash, and support immune health. ADIA's strategic acquisition and subsequent trademark enhancements aim at capturing a larger share of this market, driven by health-conscious consumers seeking alternatives to traditional coffee.

The new trademarks are expected to play a crucial role in protecting ADIA's unique formulations and branding in this niche yet burgeoning market. ADIA Nutrition's partnership with the law firm will ensure rigorous enforcement of its trademark rights, safeguarding its market position against potential infringements and reinforcing its brand identity in a competitive market. By securing these trademarks, ADIA Nutrition not only safeguards its innovative products but also sets the stage for aggressive market expansion and brand recognition.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ceo@adiamed.com or 321-788-0850.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division specializing in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adia-med.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.com

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

