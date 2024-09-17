InsureMyTrip.ca Reveals Canada's Top Travel Trends for Fall 2024

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crisp autumn air rolls in, many Canadians are preparing to take advantage of the country’s stunning landscapes and vibrant cultural events. From breathtaking fall foliage and culinary experiences to wildlife viewing and wellness retreats the experts at InsureMyTrip.ca are breaking down the fall travel trends to watch.

Top 7 Fall Travel Trends

1. Fall Foliage Tours – Immerse yourself in the colors of autumn with scenic drives and hikes in iconic destinations like Ontario’s Algonquin Park, Quebec’s Laurentians, and Nova Scotia’s Cabot Trail. For a luxurious touch, consider a scenic train ride through the Rocky Mountains.

2. Culinary and Wine Tourism – Harvest season brings a bounty of fresh produce and wine-tasting experiences. Popular destinations like British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley and Ontario’s Prince Edward County are ideal for farm-to-table dining and vineyard tours.

3. Wildlife Viewing – Autumn is prime time for whale watching on both coasts, from the Bay of Fundy to Vancouver Island. Birdwatchers will also find fall migration hotspots, such as the shores of Lake Ontario, perfect for spotting rare species.

4. Fall Festivals – Across the country, fall festivals celebrate everything from art and culture to local food and drink. Toronto’s Nuit Blanche, Quebec’s Festival des Couleurs, and Kitchener-Waterloo’s Oktoberfest are just a few examples of events drawing crowds this season.

5. Adventure and Wellness Travel – Cooler temperatures make fall ideal for hiking, cycling, and other outdoor adventures. For those seeking relaxation, wellness retreats in nature-focused resorts offer mindfulness and wellness programs.

6. Northern Lights Viewing – Fall offers some of the best opportunities to catch the Northern Lights, particularly in northern regions such as the Yukon and Northwest Territories, where clear, dark skies enhance the experience.

7. Off-the-Beaten-Path Road Trips – Many Canadians are opting for road trips to lesser-known destinations, exploring the hidden gems of their home provinces and national parks.

Travel Insurance Options for Autumn Travellers

While these travel trends offer unforgettable experiences, it’s important to remember Canadian Government Health Insurance Plans (GHIP) provide little to no emergency medical coverage to Canadians while travelling out of province, territory or country.

A travel insurance plan provides essential protection against unforeseen medical expenses and travel disruptions.

- Travel Medical: Provides coverage for unexpected medical emergencies that occur while travelling outside home province, territory, or country. Coverage may include emergency medical expenses, medical evacuations, and certain non-emergency situations (pre-existing conditions may not be covered unless specified).

- All-inclusive: Provides comprehensive coverage, including emergency medical expenses, medical evacuation, baggage loss, trip cancellations, and interruptions, all under one policy. This type of insurance is available for both single and multi-trip plans, offering peace of mind for unforeseen events such as illness, accidents, or travel disruptions.

Travellers can compare travel insurance plans on InsureMyTrip.ca to find a policy that fits their needs, ensuring a safe and stress-free trip this fall.

