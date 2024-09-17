Golden Pear Capital Wins Prestigious HFM APAC Performance Award 2024 in Digital Assets Category

We are honored to receive this award in such a competitive category. Our mission has always been to deliver consistent, high-quality returns for our investors, and this award validates that commitment” — Allan Matheson

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golden Pear Capital is proud to announce that its Genesis Fund, based in Cayman, has won the Digital Assets category at the HFM APAC Performance Awards 2024, held at the Renaissance Hong Kong. This accolade, presented by AsiaHedge and Eurekahedge, celebrates the Genesis Fund’s exceptional performance in the rapidly growing field of digital assets, further solidifying Golden Pear Capital’s reputation for excellence in crypto investment.The HFM APAC Performance Awards are renowned for their rigorous selection process, which objectively evaluates nominees and winners based on Sharpe ratios and absolute returns. This approach highlights funds that excel in managing volatility while generating significant alpha. As a long-biased hedge fund with a strong conviction in the transformative potential of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Golden Pear Capital has consistently demonstrated its ability to capture upside opportunities while navigating the complexities of the digital asset space. This recognition underscores the firm’s success in delivering outstanding returns for its investors, driven by its belief in the long-term value of blockchain and digital assets.Allan Matheson, Founder of Golden Pear Capital, commented on the win: "We are honored to receive this award in such a competitive category. This recognition reflects our team's dedication to innovation and disciplined risk management, especially as emerging managers in the dynamic world of digital assets. Our mission has always been to deliver consistent, high-quality returns for our investors, and this award validates that commitment."Golden Pear Capital remains at the forefront of digital asset investment, driven by an unwavering commitment to identifying alpha in a rapidly evolving landscape. This achievement underscores the firm's ability to set new benchmarks for performance and resilience. We owe this success to the dedication and expertise of our incredible team, as well as the trust and support of our investors and partners. We extend our deepest gratitude to all who have contributed to this journey and remain focused on delivering value and innovation for the future.For more information, please contact:Golden Pear Capitalinfo@goldenpear.capitalwww.goldenpear.capital190 Elgin AvenueGeorge Town, Grand CaymanKY1-9008, Cayman IslandsAbout Golden Pear Capital:Founded in 2022, Golden Pear Capital is a digital asset investment manager where it is both an investor and educator in blockchain technology. Its Genesis Fund is an award-winning, long-biased, open-ended, liquid token digital asset hedge fund exclusively available to accredited investors, family offices, and institutions. Its team of technologists and crypto experts is dedicated to identifying strong opportunities within the blockchain ecosystem.Disclaimer:This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell securities or investment advisory services. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in digital assets involves a high degree of risk, and there is no guarantee that investors will achieve the same results as those mentioned. Investors should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. Golden Pear Capital is not responsible for any losses incurred from investing in its funds.

