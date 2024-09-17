Full Color Christmas Lights Launch Early Bird 10% Discount Promo Across Range of Installation Services

Austin, Texas – Full Color Christmas Lights, a team of Christmas light installation experts and proud sister company of Full Color Cleaners – a trusted name in pressure washing and exterior home cleaning, is happy to announce the launch of its early bird 10% promo across its range of highly rated Christmas light installation service in Austin, TX and surrounding areas, such as Pflugerville, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and Georgetown.

With 4 years of experience and over 300 positive Google reviews, Full Color Christmas Lights has become renowned in Austin, Tarrytown, West Lake Hills, and Zilker, TX, for its all-inclusive Christmas light installation and free design consultation service, which offers a custom fit design, support and maintenance, as well as takedown and storage. The company’s early bird promo provides clients who book their date in advance, anytime in September, a 10% discount towards their total.

“We take the time to understand your unique needs and preferences, ensuring your Christmas lights reflect your style and personality,” said a spokesperson Full Color Christmas Lights. “We can set your lights on a timer or provide you with a personal remote for complete control, ensuring your display is as dynamic as you desire. During the off-season, we’ll store your lights in our secure warehouse until you wish to install them again. Our ultimate goal is to make your holiday season stress-free and effortless. You tell us what you want—we take care of the rest!”

Comprising a team of certified and experienced technicians who handle every aspect of the installation process, from design and planning to meticulous execution, Full Color Christmas Lights use only the highest quality lights and materials to ensure every display shines brightly throughout the season.

Some of the company’s residential and commercial Christmas light installation services include tree trunk and branch wraps, cascading “whimsical” lights, wreaths and garlands, pathway lights, and architectural lights, as well as:

Roofline Lights: Roofline lights are hung securely along the edge of a roof to create a neat and elegant look. These lights are available in many different colors and can be extensively customized to match the festive mood of the winter holiday.

Roof Ridge Lights: Roof ridge lights are extra decorations for the top of a roof that make a house stand out from the neighbors. Held on by special clips, these lights are fully personalized and are compatible with shingle, tile, slate, and metal roofs.

Whether it’s a roofline, walkway, or trees that need a festive glow, Full Color Christmas Lights takes great pride in helping a home or business become the envy of the whole neighborhood.

Full Color Christmas Lights encourages home and business owners in Austin, or Lakeway, Rollingwood, and Steiner Ranch, who want to relax and enjoy the magic of the season instead of having to worry about the stress of holiday light installation to take advantage of its early bird 10% discount promo by visiting the website today.

About Full Color Christmas Lights

Established in 2020, Full Color Christmas Lights serves both residential and commercial properties with an all-inclusive Christmas light installation and design consultation service that is expertly tailored to bring each client’s unique holiday vision to life. With an experienced team, limitless customization options, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Full Color Christmas Lights makes the holiday season stress-free and effortless in Austin, TX, and surrounding areas.

More Information

To learn more about Full Color Christmas Lights and its early bird 10% discount launch, please visit the website at https://fullcolorchristmaslights.com/.

1044 Camino La Costa Ste 2102

Austin

Texas 78752

United States

(737)252-8261

Website: https://fullcolorchristmaslights.com/

