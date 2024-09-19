Kebaonish and Zavida Coffee Roasters team up to elevate Indigenous coffee blends on a national scale

Coffee Lovers Bundle from Kebaonish

Kebaonish and Zavida Coffee Roasters partner to showcase Indigenous-led coffee blends nationwide, exemplifying economic reconciliation and inclusivity for all.

We're honoured to be part of this journey, working together to create a coffee experience that celebrates both tradition and new possibilities.” — Darlyn Reyes, Zavida Coffee Roasters

TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indigenous-led coffee and tea corporation, Kebaonish Inc. is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Zavida Coffee Roasters, renowned name in the coffee industry based in Concord, ON. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Kebaonish's journey, enhancing its capacity to meet national and future global demand while staying true to its core values of friendship, trust, and quality.

The partnership between Kebaonish and Zavida goes beyond just a business deal; it represents a meeting of minds and spirits that perfectly aligns with Kebaonish's corporate values and philosophies. Rooted in the Dish with One Spoon Wampum Belt philosophies and protocols, it emphasizes common value systems and shared interests to honour the sacred connection between people and place. This collaboration embodies the Indigenous principle of an abundance mindset, focusing on producing exceptional coffee and creating meaningful connections that honour the spirit of Mother Earth through her gift of the coffee bean and the rich traditions that coffee embodies, enjoyed by consumers around the globe.

Dr. Shyra Barberstock, President of Kebaonish Inc., emphasizes the importance of this partnership: "For us at Kebaonish, trust in our partners is paramount to the very spirit and intent of our products. You can't have trust without establishing friendship, and Zavida has proven themselves to be a good friend to us. They understand the importance of the Kebaonish brand and are proud to be a part of the Kebaonish story."

Zavida Coffee Roasters is known for innovating and being the first to market flavoured coffees in the industry. Darlyn Reyes, Senior Director of Marketing and eCommerce at Zavida shares, "At Zavida, we value partnerships that are rooted in shared values and mutual respect. Our collaboration with Kebaonish allows us to contribute our expertise in quality and innovation while supporting their unique vision. We're honoured to be part of this journey, working together to create a coffee experience that celebrates both tradition and new possibilities."

Zavida’s commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with Kebaonish's vision for the future, which includes the development of new and bold flavours for Limited Time Offers set to enter the Canadian market in 2025.

This partnership signifies the power of economic reconciliation in action, demonstrating how Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses can work together to create equitable relationships and mutual success

Dr. Shyra Barberstock adds, "As Kebaonish grows, so will our relationship with Zavida. We are looking to Keurig®-compatible and Nespresso-compatible pods soon, among other products, so watch out for them on our eCommerce website. I have no doubt you will see us in retailers across Canada in the near future; made possible thanks to partners like Zavida."

The collaboration between Kebaonish Inc. and Zavida Coffee Roasters aims to redefine the coffee experience by combining quality, flavour, and meaningful storytelling in every cup. It's more than just coffee; it catalyzes conversations, connections, and cultural understanding.

About Kebaonish Inc.: Kebaonish Inc. is an Indigenous-led beverage corporation specializing in premium teas and coffees inspired by Great Lakes Indigenous culture and traditions. Founded on principles of economic reconciliation and cultural celebration, Kebaonish aims to unite people through the shared experience of exceptional beverages.

About Zavida Coffee Roasters: For over four decades, Zavida Coffee Roasters, a proudly Canadian brand based in Concord, ON, has been devoted to crafting exceptional coffee. We inspire taste exploration and embrace the art of roasting and flavouring; igniting a passion for coffee in our customers. You can discover our diverse flavours and experiences at national grocers across Canada and online at zavida.com.

Disclaimer: Zavida Coffee Roasters and Kebaonish Inc. are not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Additionally, Zavida Coffee Roasters and Kebaonish Inc. single-serve pods are not affiliated with, endorsed, or approved by Keurig® Green Mountain, Inc.

