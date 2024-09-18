Dremio and Witboost Partner to Enhance Data Discovery and Compliance Capabilities

New collaboration empowers organizations with unified data management solutions, drives innovation and efficiencies in Analytics and AI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dremio - the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, and Witboost, the cutting-edge Data Experience platform designed to streamline data projects across multiple Data Management platforms, today announced a partnership aimed to empower organizations with advanced data discovery and compliance capabilities. Together, the companies provide users with seamless access to data while maintaining compliance with industry standards as Witboost's state-of-the-art self-service platform complements Dremio's powerful data lakehouse architecture so organizations can drive innovation and efficiency in data analytics.Witboost integrates seamlessly with Dremio to streamline complex data projects across platforms, facilitating unified data production and consumption without platform-specific obstacles. This collaboration ensures technically robust projects aligned with strategic goals, promoting efficient data-driven decision-making while upholding security, ethics, and regulatory compliance. Witboost automates processes to maximize data potential, freeing resources for innovation and competitive advantage, making it an ideal choice for enterprises seeking agile, interoperable data management solutions."The combination of both offerings provides customers with a comprehensive solution that addresses the growing need for scalable and secure data management across multiple platforms," said Roger Frey, vice president of alliances at Dremio. “By delivering a unified and intuitive platform for data discovery that enhances productivity, and streamlining workflows, our partnership enables organizations to easily manage their data contracts and make information readily discoverable, significantly reducing time-to-insight and improving decision-making processes.”According to Paolo Platter, CTO and Product Manager at Witboost, “The integration of Witboost with Dremio creates a unique data product management experience. We automate, standardize and govern Dremio's operations across all the phases of a data product, from deployment to access control, establishing real data contracts for better ownership, quality and governance."Dremio is the unified lakehouse platform for self-service analytics and AI, serving hundreds of global enterprises, including Maersk, Amazon, Regeneron, NetApp, and S&P Global. Customers rely on Dremio for cloud, hybrid, and on-prem lakehouses to power their data mesh, data warehouse migration, data virtualization, and unified data access use cases. Based on open source technologies, including Apache Iceberg and Apache Arrow, Dremio provides an open lakehouse architecture enabling the fastest time to insight and platform flexibility at a fraction of the cost. Learn more at www.Dremio.com Witboost is a cutting-edge Data Experience platform designed to streamline data projects across multiple Data Management platforms. With Witboost, organizations can build, govern and discover data, while crafting their own standards and automating their data practice. Their pioneering platform simplifies complex data projects, enabling seamless data production and consumption removing platform-specific hurdles and fostering smoother collaboration across teams. Witboost empowers data-driven decision-making while maintaining the highest standards of data security, ethics and regulatory compliance. By maximizing data potential through automation, Witboost frees up valuable resources, allowing organizations to focus on growth, innovation and gaining a competitive advantage. For more information, visit Witboost's website.

