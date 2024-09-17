Enterprise Asset Management Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2031 | Growing at a 11.5%

Enterprise Asset Management Market Size

The enterprise asset management market is expanding due to the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions that enhance asset quality and utilization.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enterprise asset management market size generated $3.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in demand for cloud-based EAM solutions among enterprises to optimize quality and utilization of assets throughout their lifecycle drives the global enterprise asset management market. However, high cost of software and lack of awareness in developing countries hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in acceptance of advanced technologies across industrial verticals and technological advancements would open new opportunities in the future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/764 Covid-19 scenario:1. The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market. As major enterprises suffered huge losses during lockdown, they needed to focus on trimming costs, securing liquidity, and generating savings. This increased the demand for EAM software.2. Moreover, enterprise asset management proved to be important during the pandemic as companies need to optimize processes and increase efficiency of limited resources at their disposal.The report segments the global enterprise asset management market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region.Based on components, the report is divided into service and solution. The solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/764 Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the cloud segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.The global enterprise asset management market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.The global enterprise asset management industry includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as EAM market are ABB Ltd., AssetsWorks, LLC, CGI Group Inc., IFS, International Business Machine Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SSG Insights, and UpKeep Technologies, Inc.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enterprise-asset-management-market/purchase-options Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa5933 NE Win Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesToll-Free: 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300Hong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-855-550-5975help@alliedmarketresearch.comWeb: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.