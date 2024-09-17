Meat Processing Equipment Market to Reach $13.6 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global meat processing market has experienced rapid growth owing to increased demand for convenience foods, technological advancements in processing equipment, and rise in consumer awareness of high-protein diets. Moreover, improved cold chain logistics ensured meat quality and safety during transportation, which expanded market reach and increased consumer accessibility worldwide.

Wilmington, Delaware , Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Meat Processing Equipment Market by Type (Cutting Equipment, Blending Equipment, Filling Equipment, Tenderizing Equipment, Dicing Equipment, Grinding Equipment, Smoking Equipment, Massaging Equipment and Others), Meat Type (Processed Pork, Processed Beef, Processed Mutton and Others), and Application (Fresh Processed Meat, Precooked Meat, Raw Cooked Meat, Cured Meat, Dry Meat, Raw Fermented Sausages and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the meat processing equipment market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $13.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global meat processing equipment market has been driven by several major factors. An increase in meat consumption worldwide led to a higher demand for efficient processing equipment. The meat processing industry witnessed technological advancements, including automation and improved hygiene standards, which enhanced production efficiency and product quality. Change in consumer preferences toward convenience foods and ready-to-eat meat products boosted the demand for advanced processing equipment. The rise in disposable income levels in emerging economies supported greater meat consumption, further driving the meat processing equipment market growth. In addition, stringent government regulations regarding food safety and quality prompted meat processing companies to adopt state-of-the-art equipment to comply with standards. The growing focus on reducing labor costs and increasing productivity also encouraged the adoption of automated meat processing equipment. Furthermore, the increase in awareness regarding foodborne illnesses and the need for hygienic meat processing practices contributed to the meat processing equipment market expansion.

Report coverage & details:

The cutting equipment segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on the type, the cutting equipment segment held the highest market share in 2023. The demand for cutting equipment in the meat processing equipment market has been high owing to the need for precision and efficiency in meat processing. Manufacturers have responded by developing equipment capable of producing uniform cuts, which enhanced product quality and reduced waste. Cutting equipment also addressed labor shortages and rise in labor costs by offering automated solutions that increased productivity. Moreover, the popularity of convenience foods required equipment that could quickly and accurately portion meat products, has further driven the demand for advanced cutting technologies in the market.

The processed pork segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on meat type, the processed pork segment held the highest market share in 2023. Processed pork held a high market share in the meat processing equipment market due to its widespread popularity and versatility. The global demand for pork products, such as bacon, sausages, and ham, remained consistently high, encouraging the need for specialized meat processing equipment. Manufacturers focused on developing equipment tailored to efficiently handle large volumes of pork, enhancing production capacity. The diverse range of processed pork products catered to various culinary preferences and cultural dishes, is expected to further boost the demand for dedicated pork processing equipment.

The fresh processing meat segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on the application, the fresh processing meat segment held the highest market share in 2023. The high application of meat processing equipment in fresh processing meat applications arises from the need for efficiency and safety in handling perishable products. Fresh meat required precise cutting and packaging to maintain its quality and extend shelf life. Manufacturers developed advanced equipment to meet these requirements, ensuring quick processing and reducing contamination risks. Moreover, the increase in consumer demand for fresh, minimally processed meat products has driven the market, necessitating equipment that preserved natural textures and flavors. In addition, enhanced processing technologies allowed for faster operations, minimizing spoilage and supporting the growing fresh meat segment in the global meat processing equipment market.

North America led the market share in 2023

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 owing to the robust meat production and consumption levels in the region. Factors such as technological advancements, a focus on food safety, and the popularity of convenience food has fueled the demand for the meat processing equipment market. The presence of large meat producers and processors, who sought efficient and high-capacity equipment, further boosted the market growth in North America. Moreover, brands such as JBT Corporation, Marel, and Heat and Control operated extensively in North America, offering advanced meat processing equipment that catered to the diverse processing needs of the meat industry, thus driving growth in the region.

Players: -

Welbilt, Inc.

GEA Group AG

The Middleby Corporation

Heat and Control, Inc.

Marel

Key Technology, Inc.

JBT Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Bettcher Industries, Inc.

Equipamientos Cárnicos S.L. (Mainca)

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global meat processing equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Dev

In July 2024, Ross Industries launched the AMS 400 Membrane Skinner, targeting craft and medium-sized meat processors to enhance efficiency and product quality.

In March 2024, Ross Industries unveiled the RVS 120 Vertical Chute Slicer, designed to enhance slicing precision in meat processing.

In July 2022, JBT Corporation acquired Alco-food-machines GmbH & Co. KG (Alco) to expand the product offering in meat processing equipment.

