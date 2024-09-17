Pipefy Names Rafaela Costa Global Vice President of Alliances & Channels and Professional Services

Senior global technology executive joins workflow automation company

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , the global leader in AI-driven business process automation (BPA) solutions, today announced that senior technology executive Rafaela Costa joined Pipefy as Global Vice President of Alliances & Channels and Professional Services. With more than 28 years of professional experience, Costa is a seasoned global executive, serving in leadership positions for Salesforce, Microsoft, Nokia, Nortel Networks and others.



Before joining Pipefy, Rafaela held various leadership roles, where she managed large-scale, multi-geography technology programs, led services organizations and business units spanning LATAM and EMEA. At Salesforce, she served as Vice President - Professional Services leader for Latin America. At Microsoft, Costa held a variety of leadership roles including, Customer and Partner Experience Director for Microsoft Brazil. At Nortel Networks, she held a variety of leadership roles, and served as the Operations Leader for South Europe (Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece).

“Rafaela is a visionary leader and a strong mentor, helping to empower teams to deliver outstanding results,” said Alessio Alionco, Founder and CEO of Pipefy. “We are incredibly thrilled to have Rafaela join the Pipefy leadership team, and she is already making an impact on bringing our innovative workflow automation solution to more organization worldwide.’”

"I am excited to contribute to Pipefy's mission of empowering organizations worldwide to be more efficient now enhanced with cutting-edge Pipefy’s AI-driven workflow automation solution,” said Rafaela Costa. “A key focus of my leadership will be fostering a customer-centric approach. By integrating Professional Services with Channels & Alliances, we aim to enhance Pipefy's ecosystem. This alignment is crucial for delivering seamless experiences and maximizing the value we provide to our customers worldwide.”

She added, “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Pipefy to drive innovation and excellence in our offerings. Together, we will unlock new opportunities and reinforce our commitment to providing best-in-class, customer-focused services and solutions."

Rafaela holds a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro in Brazil along with Executive Education from INSEAD and Wharton. Currently, she is enrolled in an Advanced Boardroom Program for Women at Saint Paul School of Business.

About Pipefy

Pipefy delivers a leading business process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance & Insurance, HR, Customer Operations and more. Through its no-code process automation and AI framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve operational efficiency and optimal productivity for every team in every department. Among its many recognitions, Pipefy was named to Inc’s 2024 list of fastest-growing companies. For more information, visit www.pipefy.com .

