Pipefy Names Rafaela Costa Global Vice President of Alliances & Channels and Professional Services

CURITIBA, Brazil, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , the global leader in AI-driven business process automation (BPA) solutions, today announced that senior technology executive Rafaela Costa joined Pipefy as Global Vice President of Alliances & Channels and Professional Services.



Before joining Pipefy, Costa held various leadership roles, where she managed and delivered large-scale Technology programs, Services Organizations and Business units spanning LATAM and EMEA. At Salesforce, she served as Vice President - Latin America Professional Services leader. At Microsoft, Costa held a variety of leadership roles including as Customer and Partner Experience Lead for Microsoft Brazil, and Premier Field Engineering Lead. At Nortel Networks, she served as the Services Unit Leader for South Europe (Portugal, Spain, Italy and Greece), overseeing the entire Operations.

“Rafaela is a visionary leader and a strong mentor, helping to empower teams to deliver outstanding results,” said Alessio Alionco, Founder and CEO of Pipefy. “We are incredibly thrilled to have Rafaela join the Pipefy leadership team, and she is already making an impact on bringing our innovative workflow automation solution to more organization worldwide.”

"I am excited to contribute to Pipefy's mission of empowering organizations worldwide to be more efficient now enhanced with cutting-edge Pipefy’s AI-driven workflow automation solution,” said Rafaela Costa. “A key focus of my leadership will be fostering a customer-centric approach. By integrating Professional Services with Channels & Alliances, we aim to enhance Pipefy's ecosystem. This alignment is crucial for delivering seamless experiences and maximizing the value we provide to our customers worldwide.”

Costa holds a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro in Brazil along with Executive Education from INSEAD.

About Pipefy

Pipefy delivers a leading business process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance & Insurance, HR, Customer Operations and more. Through its no-code process automation and AI framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve operational efficiency and optimal productivity for every team in every department. For more information, visit www.pipefy.com .

