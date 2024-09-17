CSL Joins Accumulus Synergy to Drive Industry Change

Following the launch of Accumulus Synergy’s innovative cloud-based information exchange platform, CSL joins the nonprofit industry association

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accumulus Synergy, Inc. (“Accumulus”), and its Founding Sponsors are proud to welcome CSL as its first member organization. This collaboration marks significant progress in collectively bringing together industry stakeholders to advance the mission of dramatically accelerating critical therapies to citizens of the world.



"We are honored to welcome CSL to our member community,” commented Frank Nogueira, Accumulus Chief Executive Officer. “A membership with Accumulus is an investment in the ecosystem. We closely engage with national regulatory agencies (NRAs), trade associations, life sciences organizations, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) within the global regulatory environment to accelerate regulatory exchange and data harmonization. In industries as dynamic and rapidly evolving as pharmaceuticals, science, and technology, being part of a strong, innovative network is essential.”

The Accumulus membership model is designed to help shape regulatory policy and raise awareness of the need for global harmonization of regulatory requirements and data standards. Ultimately, these efforts drive digital transformation to accelerate therapies to patients worldwide. With a shared commitment to advancing these interests, both Accumulus and CSL are well-poised to amplify their collective impact and drive positive change on a global scale.

“Accumulus Synergy is a catalyst for change. Leading with purpose and vision, Accumulus is not merely innovating but pioneering an industry paradigm shift for regulatory harmonization and digital transformation,” said Emmanuelle Lecomte-Brisset, Global Head of Regulatory Affairs at CSL.

Membership is now open to participants within the regulatory ecosystem, including life sciences organizations, health associations, private/non-profit foundations, and other institutions. Accumulus offers member organizations unparalleled access to valuable resources, thought leadership, networking opportunities, and policy-shaping efforts tailored to industry needs.

“We are excited to see our community expand and our work focus on collectively advancing opportunities for regulatory data convergence, data harmonization, and digital transformation,” said Khushboo Sharma, Accumulus Chief Regulatory Innovation Officer. “With a steadfast dedication to innovation and collaboration, it is a privilege to have CSL join us.”

To learn more about membership and subscription opportunities with Accumulus Synergy, contact us at info@accumulus.org .

About Accumulus Synergy

Accumulus Synergy is a global, nonprofit industry association developing a transformative data exchange platform that aims to enable enhanced collaboration and efficiency between life sciences organizations and global Regulatory Authorities while also affording users the ability to extract dynamic, data-driven insights. Accumulus is working with key stakeholders in the life sciences-regulatory ecosystem to build and sustain a platform that aims to meet regulatory, cybersecurity, and privacy requirements spanning clinical, safety, chemistry, and manufacturing and regulatory exchanges and submissions. Accumulus Synergy Sponsors include leading global pharmaceutical companies.

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat hemophilia and immune deficiencies, vaccines to prevent influenza, and therapies in iron deficiency and nephrology. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our three businesses: CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 32,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus, and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop, and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For more information about CSL, visit CSL.com.



Media Contact

Allison Mari

allison.mari@accumulus.org

540-907-6053

