Swipesum Ranked #1 Merchant Services Provider for Franchises By Entrepreneur

Leading payment processing consultancy ensures the best merchant services solution at the best price for franchisors with transparent payment processing solutions

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swipesum , a comprehensive payment processing and merchant services provider, today announces its recognition by Entrepreneur as the #1 Ranked 2024 franchise supplier for merchant services. The acclaimed list featured in Entrepreneur's September/October issue recognizes top-ranked service providers across 11 categories, showcasing the most esteemed vendors and suppliers, rated by more than 1,100 surveyed franchisors. Swipesum was ranked above well-known names such as Square, Stripe and First Data.



“It is an honor to receive this acknowledgment from Entrepreneur and our many franchisor partners around the world,” said Michael Seaman, Co-Founder and CEO of Swipesum. “This ranking is a testament to our goal of providing unmatched merchant services for franchisors focused on efficiency and significant cost savings. Swipesum allows franchisors to focus on their core business while we expertly handle their individual payment processing needs.”

Swipesum’s team of payment experts delivers custom, cutting-edge solutions, and advanced AI audits and analysis to continually lower costs and offer integration and payment terminal depot services for franchises. The company’s proprietary AI platform, Staitment , offers near-instant audits to identify hidden or inflated merchant fees in statements, and opportunities for better data processing to achieve interchange downgrades. Swipesum then reviews current processor contracts and negotiates on behalf of its clients to secure the most competitive rates. The company’s long-term, white-glove customer support eliminates countless hours on payments-related issues from the workload of Franchisors and Franchisees.

Swipesum also provides PCI Compliance Assistance for its customers, a particularly useful service for franchisors who often get billed for PCI monthly. Swipesum’s team of experts takes franchisors through the entire compliance process, acting as the Chief Payments Officer and putting thousands of dollars back into the hands of franchise leaders. Through 3D Secure implementation, custom integrations between ERP and POS software and custom ACH acceptance, Swipesum ensures franchisors achieve PCI Compliance while protecting them from penalties and fees.

Entrepreneur’s ranking of Top Franchise Suppliers was determined by surveying over 1,100 franchisors, who evaluated their service providers based on quality, cost, and value. The survey results were used to score each supplier across 11 business categories, including accounting, banking/finance, brokers, consulting/developing, legal, marketing, merchant services, public relations, real estate, events and other technology.

"The suppliers on our list passed the most important test of all: They were recommended by their clients," says Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "We love surveying franchisors and asking their opinions on suppliers because we know they're eager to praise the suppliers who make a true difference in their business. And that knowledge helps everyone."

To view Swipesum in the Top Franchise Suppliers list, visit here .

To learn more about Swipesum, visit swipesum.com .

About Swipesum

Swipesum is a comprehensive payment processing and merchant services consultancy delivering innovative auditing solutions to businesses nationwide. Swipesum acts as a company’s Chief Payments Officer, combining industry knowledge, AI and proprietary software to create a transparent payments strategy that optimizes payment processing fees. The team of expert consultants provides 24/7 assistance and continued monitoring to return the budgetary power back to the business owner. Visit swipesum.com for more information.

Media Contact

Kalie Griffin

Uproar PR for Swipesum

kgriffin@uproarpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.