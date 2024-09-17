Colle à Moi Expands Market Presence Across Canada

Montreal, QC, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Colle à moi, the leading name labels company for kids in Quebec, is thrilled to announce its expansion into new markets across Canada. With a strong reputation built on helping over 100,000 families in Quebec, Colle à moi is poised to bring its high-quality, durable, and customizable labels to families nationwide.

For 10+ years, Colle à moi has been the go-to solution for parents looking to keep their children’s belongings organized and easily identifiable. Their innovative labels, designed to withstand the rigors of daily use, have become a staple in households throughout Quebec. As the company broadens its reach, Canadian families can now benefit from the same top-notch products and exceptional customer service that have made Colle à moi a household name in Quebec.

“We are ready to help more families across Canada with the best products available on the market,” said Alexe Del Degan, Senior Brand Manager at Colle à moi. “Our expansion is a testament to the quality and reliability of our labels, and we are excited to bring our expertise to a wider audience.”

The expansion of Colle à moi comes at a time when the need for personalized and durable labeling solutions is more important than ever. As children return to school and extracurricular activities, parents are seeking effortless ways to identify their belongings. Their labels provide an easy and affordable solution, ensuring that items like clothing, lunch boxes, and school supplies are always clearly marked.

The company’s production capacity allows them to ship orders within 48 hours, ensuring families receive their labels quickly, just in time for the new school year. Canadian families can look forward to a variety of products, including name labels, clothing labels, and allergy labels, all designed with the same attention to detail and commitment to quality that Colle à moi offers to Quebec audiences.

About Colle à Moi

Colle à moi specializes in high-quality name labels that ensure kids’ belongings don’t get lost or mixed up. Our budget-friendly labels are the go-to solution for parents preparing for school or daycare, simplifying the task of identifying items. Whether it’s clothes, lunch boxes, or personal belongings, Colle à moi labels are laundry and dishwasher safe, making them both durable and effortless to use. With more than 10 years of experience, Colle à moi has become Quebec’s #1 brand, trusted by over 100,000 families to withstand the active lives of children.

