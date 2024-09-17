Edmunds Shows Trusted Research is the ‘Name of the Game’ in New Ad Campaign with Pro Athletes Named Edmunds

New digital ads tap into sports audience, tying the Edmunds name to car shopping

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Car shopping resource Edmunds has helped millions of consumers buy and sell cars over the last 60 years. In a new advertising campaign called “Name of the Game” unveiled today, the brand seeks to make its name even more memorable among car shoppers.

Building on Edmunds’ tagline “We Drive It Like It Is”, three new ads will run on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and streaming TV and feature prominent professional athletes with the last name “Edmunds”: football players (and real-life brothers) Tremaine, Terrell and Trey Edmunds, along with soccer player Kristen Edmonds.

“The Edmunds name has always stood for empowerment, providing everyday car shoppers the tools and confidence to make the best and most seamless car shopping decisions. We’re excited to partner up with a group of athletes who proudly share our name and, through our partnership, will help ensure that fans know where to turn first for their car buying, selling and research needs,” said Alison Steinlauf Anziska, Edmunds' senior vice president of marketing. “By leaning into sports-themed ad spots, Edmunds taps into a cohort that is passionate about engaging with current culture. This campaign appeals to their desire to stay well informed by the media and be a source of recommendations for others in their social circle, which are key traits in the car shopping journey.”

The “Name of the Game” ad spots: “Team Edmunds,” “Postgame: Brothers” and “Postgame: Kristen” begin airing today and will run through November 15, coinciding with the start of the fall football season. The spots were directed by SuperJoy and developed with strategic input from Supernatural AI.

“The campaign ties naturally to Edmunds’ belief that buying or selling a car is a better experience when you have trusted experts on your team — it’s this mindset that shaped our creative approach through all three spots,” said Benny Gee, Edmunds’ creative director. “The ads leverage light humor, delivering memorable moments that emphasize the strong connections between the Edmunds brand name and car shopping. Throwing the ‘Rob Edmunds, CPA’ character into the mix creates a comedic foil to the roster of Edmunds athletes throughout the spots and helps drive home the point that Edmunds’ car shopping expertise comes in many relatable forms to suit the needs of every consumer.”

‘Team Edmunds’ Athletes

The Edmunds name was famously well represented when Tremaine, Terrell and Trey Edmunds became the first brother trio to play in the same American professional football league game in more than 90 years when they suited up for a game in 2019. In 2018, Tremaine and Terrell were also the first brother tandem to ever be selected in the first round of the same professional football draft.

Kristen Edmonds most recently played professional soccer in the TriState area, including the 2023 championship team, and has also represented the United States on the global stage.

“Representing the name on the back of my jersey means everything to me, so it’s an honor and a thrill to partner with the car shopping experts at Edmunds,” said Tremaine Edmunds, team captain and starting linebacker for Chicago’s pro football team. “While the shared name brings us together, we have a ton of other qualities in common too — from leadership traits to offering genuine advice and delivering strong results. We’re making it more widely known that Edmunds is a name that’s synonymous with offering great guidance, whether it’s tips on proper tackling or tips for your next car search.”

Campaign Sweepstakes “Kicking Off” Soon

Edmunds will soon be announcing a campaign-related sweepstakes for professional football fans in the Chicago, Illinois, area. More details will be shared on edmunds.com/press later this month.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Newsweek, Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

