Pacvue Debuts New Incrementality Console to Help Advertisers Grow Incremental Revenue with Accurate and Actionable Insights

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue , the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce operations, actionable insights and advanced measurement, today unveiled its new Incrementality Console. The console features a modeled iROAS Dashboard that is the first of many steps to expand its suite of intelligent automation, reporting and optimization products. The new solution allows brands to confidently isolate the impact of advertising on sales, enabling them to more accurately measure campaign effectiveness, optimize their budgets and make better data-driven decisions on overall marketing strategy.



With traditional measurement tools, brands have a highly obstructed view of advertising’s contribution to incremental sales, which can make it difficult to justify campaign performance. Disparate data sources, misaligned attribution models and walled retail channels make it hard to know how media campaigns are contributing to growth. Pacvue’s Incrementality Console addresses this problem by providing advertisers with highly accurate modeled estimates of their advertising's impact to topline sales by employing best-in-class data science and machine learning techniques to provide the most trustworthy measure of incremental revenue growth possible.

“Our Incrementality Console provides advertisers with an unparalleled view into how their media are performing across key channels,” said Melissa Burdick, Co-Founder and President of Pacvue. “By utilizing actionable insights from our iROAS Dashboard, brands can more effectively optimize their ad spend and strategy to leverage the best ad types, tactics and channels to acquire new customers and increase incremental revenue.”

Most incrementality models rely on fixed formulas to calculate iROAS that are based on a few variables or metrics with limited scope. Pacvue has built an advanced iROAS Dashboard that utilizes dozens of inputs, data sources and multiple advanced linear regression data models that result in iROAS estimates with the highest confidence possible.

"We're excited to experience Pacvue's innovative and most robust solution for incrementality measurement, which not only showcases how our advertising impacts total sales but also accounts for long-term value,” said Christine Banz, Senior Retail Media Specialist at Glanbia Performance Nutrition. “We look forward to seeing the continued evolution and advancements from their team.”

The Incrementality Console is the latest innovation from Pacvue in an expanding suite of tools designed to help advertisers improve their campaign strategies, allocate spend more effectively and grow incremental revenue.

