Bright Mountain Media (OTCQB: BMTM) Announces Appointment of AdTech Veteran Tom Triscari as Director and Compensation Committee Chair

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) ("Bright Mountain" or the "Company"), a global marketing services platform with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative and media services, announced via a FORM-31 on August 20, 2024, the appointment of Thomas Triscari to the Board of Directors and as Chair of the Compensation Committee.



With a distinguished career in the AdTech and digital media industries, Thomas Triscari brings a wealth of experience to Bright Mountain Media. Currently a Senior Advisor at Landmark Ventures, Triscari is instrumental in developing a premier M&A advisory practice within the AdTech and Media sectors. He is also the Founder of the Forensic AdTech Collaborative Thinktank (FACT), an initiative to pioneer new standards in the industry.

Triscari's extensive advisory and non-executive board roles include positions at WasteNot, Br1dge, Adfidence, and Compliant. He serves as a Non-Executive Board Member at Adslot and has made significant contributions as the Founder of the Quo Vadis Newsletter, a widely respected resource in AdTech.

Previously, Triscari has held influential roles at Yahoo! EMEA, where he participated in sales operations, planning, and strategy. His expertise was further demonstrated at Criteo, where he served as Director of Publisher Marketplace & Business Intelligence. As an entrepreneur, Triscari founded Labmatik, a consultancy specializing in programmatic advertising, and led Yieldr, a Demand-side Platform (DSP), as CEO.

Thomas Triscari, commented, "I am thrilled to join Bright Mountain Media as a Director," said Triscari. "The company's innovative approach to digital marketing and commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with my professional values and goals. I look forward to contributing to Bright Mountain Media's continued success and growth in the dynamic marketing landscape."

Matt Drinkwater, Chief Executive Officer of Bright Mountain Media, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Tom to our Board of Directors. Tom's extensive experience and deep understanding of the AdTech and media industries will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving marketplace. His strategic insights and industry expertise will significantly enhance our governance and drive our mission forward."

About Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

Bright Mountain unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof—fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain's brands include Big Village, Deep Focus, Wild Sky Media, and BrightStream. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes," and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Bright Mountain’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact / Investor Relations:

Douglas Baker at corp@otcprgroup.com

561-807-6350

https://otcprgroup.com

1 https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=17774284&guid=8RL-kaQlROkHJth



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.