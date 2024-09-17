Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists Appoints Irving Gold as CEO

Ottawa, ON, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists (CAOT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Irving Gold as its new CEO, effective October 15, 2024. Mr. Gold will succeed its current CEO, Hélène Sabourin, who is retiring this fall after an impressive 41-year career in the healthcare sector and nearly six years at the helm of CAOT.

Born and raised in Québec and currently residing in Ottawa, Mr. Gold is a bilingual senior executive who brings more than 25 years of experience with national health care associations and non-profits. His past accomplishments align well with CAOT’s strategic mandate to build a healthier, more inclusive world through occupational therapy practice and influence.

"Irving's proven track record of progressive leadership and dedication to advancing the health care sector make him the ideal candidate to lead CAOT into its next chapter," said Phillip Wendt, CAOT’s President. "As we approach our 100th anniversary in 2026, I am confident that his expertise will help shape the future of the association and continue to strengthen occupational therapy in Canada."

Mr. Gold has served as the CEO of the Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists (CAMRT) since 2019, following leadership roles at Resident Doctors of Canada, the Canadian Resident Matching Service, and the Association of Faculties of Medicine of Canada. Under his guidance, CAMRT has embraced sustainability and successfully increased the visibility and influence of the profession through advocacy, research, and student engagement initiatives.

"I am deeply honoured and thrilled to join CAOT to help accomplish its critical mandate, support its members and others in the occupational therapy community, and ultimately, improve the quality of life of Canadians," said Mr. Gold. “I also extend my sincere gratitude to Ms. Sabourin for her tireless efforts and dedication to advancing the association’s priorities and growing the profession’s influence across the country and internationally. I am committed to further enhancing and contributing to this legacy of excellence.”

Mr. Gold’s appointment comes after an extensive search process led by CAOT's President and Vice-Chair. For more information, please visit www.caot.ca.

Kristin Harold Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists 6138092202 kharold@caot.ca

