Building the Future: Cutting-Edge Advances in Construction Chemicals Set the Stage for Market Evolution Says TNR, The Niche Research; which was valued at US$ 24.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2034

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global construction chemicals market includes a wide array of chemical products designed to improve the performance, durability, and visual appeal of construction materials. These chemicals are integral to the construction industry, playing crucial roles in various stages of construction, from initial site preparation to the final finishes.

Construction chemicals include products such as concrete admixtures, sealants, adhesives, waterproofing agents, and coatings. Concrete admixtures, for instance, improve the workability, strength, and curing time of concrete. Meanwhile, sealants and adhesives help bond materials and seal joints, ensuring structural stability and preventing leaks. Waterproofing agents protect structures from water damage, which is essential in maintaining the longevity of buildings, particularly in areas prone to heavy rainfall or flooding. Coatings, including paints and finishes, provide protective and decorative layers to surfaces.

The importance of construction chemicals in the industry is underscored by their ability to address specific challenges and improve construction outcomes. For example, in September 2023, BASF, a leading chemical manufacturer, introduced a new concrete admixture designed to enhance the sustainability of concrete by reducing its carbon footprint while improving its performance. This innovation highlights how construction chemicals contribute to more sustainable building practices, responding to the increasing demand for eco-friendly construction solutions.

Overall, the construction chemicals market is vital for advancing building technologies, improving construction efficiency, and ensuring the safety and durability of structures. The sector's growth reflects the industry's ongoing commitment to innovation and quality in construction practices.

Sector-Specific Innovations: How Construction Chemicals Are Transforming Global Projects in 2023 and Beyond

Sector Example Details Year Residential Affordable Housing Projects in India The 2023 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme focuses on low-cost housing with advanced concrete admixtures to enhance durability and cost-efficiency. 2023 Commercial Office Building Renovations in the U.K. The 2023 renovation of London's Canary Wharf used high-performance sealants and coatings to modernize office spaces and meet new sustainability standards. 2023 Industrial Factory Expansion in China In 2024, a major Chinese electronics manufacturer expanded its facilities using advanced epoxy flooring solutions for enhanced durability and safety. 2024 Infrastructure High-Speed Rail Project in Spain The 2023 construction of the high-speed rail line between Madrid and Barcelona utilized specialized waterproofing chemicals and concrete admixtures to ensure structural integrity and longevity. 2023

Europe to Grow Fastest in the Global Construction Chemicals Market

Surge in infrastructure investments and stringent environmental regulations accelerates the European market. In 2023, the European Union’s Green Deal and NextGenerationEU funding program significantly boosted construction activities aimed at improving sustainability and energy efficiency. For example, Germany's investment in retrofitting and upgrading existing infrastructure, including roads and bridges, has increased the demand for advanced concrete admixtures and eco-friendly sealants.

Additionally, the rising focus on green building standards and the adoption of low-VOC and high-performance materials are shaping the market. The European construction sector’s emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and enhancing building durability aligns with the region’s fast-paced growth in the construction chemicals market, ensuring that Europe remains a key player in driving global industry advancements.

Competitor Insights:

The key companies profiled in the construction chemicals market are mentioned below:

3M Company

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Bostik SA

CHRYSO SAS

Cormix International Limited

Dow Chemical Company

Fosroc International Limited

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corporation

KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG

LafargeHolcim Ltd

MAPEI Corporation

Pidilite Industries Limited

RPM International Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Sika AG

W. R. Grace & Co.

Other Industry Participants

Manufacturers in the global construction chemicals market are employing various strategies and approaches to strengthen their position and drive growth.



Manufacturer Approach/Strategy Details Example BASF SE Sustainable Product Development Focuses on creating eco-friendly and low-carbon construction chemicals to align with global sustainability goals. BASF's ECO Line: Introduced in 2023, includes concrete admixtures that reduce CO2 emissions. Sika AG Innovation in Application Technologies Develops new application technologies to improve ease of use and performance of construction chemicals. Sika MonoTop®: Launched in 2024, a repair mortar with enhanced adhesion and ease of application for concrete repairs. MAPEI Corporation Compliance with Regulatory Standards Ensures products meet stringent environmental regulations and standards for volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Mapei's Ultrabond Eco: Introduced in 2023, a low-VOC adhesive that meets global environmental standards. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Advanced Functional Products Invests in developing high-performance products with unique functionalities such as self-healing and waterproofing. GCP's PERMA-QUIK®: Released in 2023, a waterproofing membrane offering superior resistance and durability. Hilti Digital Integration and Smart Solutions Incorporates digital tools and smart technology in construction products to enhance efficiency and monitoring. Hilti ON!Track: Launched in 2024, a digital management system for tracking and managing construction equipment. Fosroc International Limited Geographic Expansion and Local Partnerships Expands presence in emerging markets through local partnerships and tailored product offerings. Fosroc's NITOFILL®: Developed regional variants for the South American market in 2023 to address local construction needs. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Customization and Specialty Products Focuses on customizing products for specific applications and industries, such as infrastructure and residential construction. Henkel's Ceresit®: Launched in 2024, a range of specialized sealants for different environmental conditions.





































































Global Construction Chemicals Market:



By Product Type

Concrete Admixture

Waterproofing Chemicals

Flooring Compounds

Adhesives & Sealants

Protective Coating

Asphalt Additives

Others

By Application



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure

By End Use



New Construction

Repair and Maintenance

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

