Skout’s Honor Launches in the United Kingdom with Pets at Home

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skout’s Honor , the award-winning pet specialty brand loved for its life-changing pet essentials, today announced its expansion into the United Kingdom (UK) through a partnership with Pets At Home, the UK's leading pet care retailer with more than 457 locations. Pet owners across the UK will soon have access to a unique selection of Skout's Honor's award-winning, innovative pet products, including probiotic grooming and wellness (skin care) solutions, and plant-powered stain and odor products.



According to recent studies, there are more than 30 million pets in the UK - including 13.5 million dogs and 12.5 million cats. Further, more than 57 percent of UK households currently have at least one pet. As the top pet retailer in the region, the company also provides in-store services, such as grooming, veterinary care and dog training.



“Skout's Honor has a very strong reputation as a leading pet care brand that offers top-quality products for meeting the needs of today's pet parents,” said David Wainwright, Pets at Home. “We're looking forward to offering these new products on our shelves and expanding our range of innovative pet care solutions for our customers across the UK.”

The initial product lineup in stores will specifically include best-sellers from grooming, wellness and stain and odor categories - Pets at Home plans to roll out the full range of Skout's Honor products in the near future.

“We’re excited about our partnership with Pets At Home - which allows us to finally introduce British pet parents to our variety of truly life-changing products,” said Jenny Gilcrest, senior vice president of Customer Development at Skout’s Honor. “Skout's Honor has secured popularity in the US for its pioneering approach, offering solutions that are the first in their category to address everyday challenges in a unique way, while prioritizing pet health and improving the bond between people and pets.”

Skout’s Honor’s full range of life-changing pet essentials includes products in the following categories: Oral Care, Grooming, Skin Care/Wellness, Stain and Odor Solutions (Cleaning), Flea + Tick and Training Aids. In addition to the US and UK, Skout’s Honor is also currently distributed worldwide in Canada, Mexico, Panama, South Africa, and Chile. For inquiries and more information, please contact sales@skoutshonor.com .

Skout's Honor is an award-winning, environmentally and socially conscious company that is known for making life-changing pet essentials. Product categories include Oral Care, Grooming, Skin Care/Wellness, Stain and Odor Solutions (Cleaning), Flea + Tick and Training Aids. Founded in California in 2015, Skout’s Honor changes what people expect from a pet product by providing innovative solutions to everyday problems that dramatically improve the quality of life for pets and their people. The Skout's Paw Pledge (Buy a Bottle, Feed an Animal) program enables customers to donate a day’s worth of food to an animal in need with every product sold. To date, more than 20 million meals have been donated. For more information, please visit www.skoutshonor.com

