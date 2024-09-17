Thumzup® Welcomes Fat Tomato Pizza in West LA and La Cienega to AdTech Platform

Customers can now earn cash for sharing their pizza slices at the West LA and La Cienega Fat Tomato locations



Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP), an innovator in social media branding and marketing solutions, is excited to welcome Fat Tomato Pizza's West LA and La Cienega locations to its growing roster of partners on the Company’s proprietary cash rewards platform.

Fat Tomato, known for its original New York-style pizza, now offers customers the opportunity to earn cash rewards for sharing their pizza experience through the Thumzup app. This exciting partnership enables Fat Tomato fans to easily order their pizza slices from the West LA and La Cienega locations and get rewarded for promoting the brand on social media.

“We are always excited to expand our presence across Los Angeles,” said Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup. “Fat Tomato's dedication to its customers is evident with these new locations, providing loyal fans with additional places to enjoy their favorite pizza. With our platform, customers can now earn rewards for their patronage, making dining at Fat Tomato even more satisfying.”

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Fat Tomato Pizza

Fat Tomato Pizza is known for its authentic New York style pizza, made with the freshest ingredients. Its dough, sauce and dressings are made daily, with local, organic produce delivered each day and mozzarella cheese shredded in-house. To learn more about Fat Tomato, visit https://www.gofattomato.com/ .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS News Los Angeles and is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Info

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

