Al Zain, Honoring over 90 Years of Craftsmanship and Artistry

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Al Zain , the pioneering Bahraini jewellery brand synonymous with true Arabian luxury, with over ninety years of expertise in craftsmanship and artistry. Established in 1930, Al Zain has dedicated itself and is driven by a relentless pursuit to preserving and re-introducing rich Arabian heritage to a growing global audience.Al Zain is a multi-generational family-owned business with a rich legacy passed down through generations, with international credibility. Al Zain has earned its reputation on the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of its jewellery. As a fully integrated design, manufacturing and retail house, Al Zain orchestrates the entire jewellery creation process in-house, from concept to boutique. Creating unique contemporary designs with echoes of the Arabian heritage.Renowned for its unique high jewellery creations, Al Zain proudly presents Arab Deco, a truly unique concept that fuses Art Deco design methodologies with the rhythmic geometric Arabesque patterns. A classic contemporary collection that is a true manifestation of the brand's belief that jewellery goes beyond the purpose of ornamentation. The union of minute details come together to form the geometric artistry of Arab Deco, while paying homage to natural Bahraini pearls. With a long family lineage of pearl merchants, Al Zain maintains a commitment to uphold high importance to natural Bahraini pearls. These wonders of nature play a pivotal role in shaping the brand's legacy, imparting a deep appreciation for these treasures. Natural Bahraini pearls have long held legendary status for their purity, brilliance, and stunning beauty. Since the beginning of Al Zain’s journey, their forefathers were captivated by the allure of these precious gems and poured passion into crafting pieces that showcase their timeless elegance.Nabeel Al Zain, the present chairman who shares his father’s passion, continued in his father’s footsteps with a new dynamic vision for the brand. Today, Al Zain has expanded to having over 15 boutiques across the Middle East and two state-of-the-art manufacturing houses in Bahrain. With high global ambitions, Al Zain’s international expansion plan to has strategically started with the USA and Japan.As Al Zain approaches its 95th anniversary, it remains driven by the relentless pursuit to reintroduce exceptional craftsmanship and design of Arabian jewellery beyond its shores.About Al ZainEstablished in 1930, Al Zain is an Arabian Heritage jewellery brand specializing in 18 karat fine jewellery and high jewellery, as well as the uniquely colored 21k gold products, paying homage to their Arabian heritage. Using state of the art technology in their two factories in Bahrain, Al Zain continues to recruit masters of hand setting and carving, creating bespoke handmade orders that to this day are still meticulously hand finished. Al Zain follows strict global governance and regulatory standards, ethically sourcing the highest of precious stones, gold & other raw materials, that are internationally certified.To learn more visit www.alzainjewellery.com and follow them on Instagram @alzainjewellery

Al Zain in I&D Campaign | Transcending Artistry: Al Zain Redefines Arabian Fine Jewellery

