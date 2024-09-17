Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research Launches Specialized Program for Healthcare Professionals

Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research is proud to announce its tailored program designed for healthcare professionals facing substance use disorders.

CALVERTON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research is proud to announce the launch of its tailored program designed specifically for healthcare professionals facing substance use disorders (SUD). Recognizing the unique challenges and pressures faced by those in the medical field, Wellbridge offers a comprehensive residential addiction treatment program that addresses both their professional and personal needs.

Since its establishment in June 2020, Wellbridge has been committed to providing advanced, evidence-based addiction treatment. The new program is a testament to this commitment, offering a range of services and specialized support aimed at helping healthcare professionals maintain their recovery while seamlessly reintegrating into their demanding careers.

Program Features:

Wellbridge’s healthcare professionals’ track includes a range of services designed to provide holistic support:

Medically Supervised Stabilization: Safe and supervised medical management to stabilize clients during the initial stages of recovery.

Individual and Group Therapy: Therapeutic sessions to address personal and communal aspects of addiction and recovery.

Creative Art Therapy: Innovative approaches to self-expression and emotional healing through art.

Trauma Therapy: Specialized therapy to address and resolve underlying trauma.

Family Therapy: Support for family dynamics and relationships affected by addiction.

Reintegration Back to Work: Assistance in transitioning back to professional roles with confidence.

Patient Business Center: Resources and support for managing professional responsibilities.

Aftercare Planning: Long-term planning to ensure continued support and success in recovery.

In addition to these core services, Wellbridge offers specialized programs tailored to the unique needs of healthcare professionals, including:

Relapse Prevention: Strategies and tools to prevent recurrence of substance use.

Stress Management: Techniques to manage and mitigate stress, a common trigger for relapse.

Living Sober: Guidance on maintaining sobriety and a balanced lifestyle.

Professional Vocational Series: Support for career development and professional growth.

Seeking Safety: A program focused on safety and coping skills.

CBT/DBT & Professional Development: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) combined with professional skills enhancement.

Who is Considered a Healthcare Professional?

The program is designed for individuals who are licensed or on an educational path to be licensed under Federal or State laws to provide healthcare services. This includes, but is not limited to, physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, pharmacists, phlebotomists, respiratory therapists, occupational and physical therapists, chiropractors, and dentists.

Why This Program Matters

Healthcare professionals face unique stressors and responsibilities that can contribute to substance use disorders. By offering a specialized program, Wellbridge acknowledges these challenges and provides tailored support to ensure that these dedicated individuals receive the care they need to recover and thrive in their professional roles.

About Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research:

Located in Calverton, New York, Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research is an addiction treatment center that offers patient-centered care through advanced, evidence-based practices. With a commitment to developing personalized treatment plans, Wellbridge helps clients find their path to recovery through a respectful and supportive approach.

For more information about Wellbridge’s specialized program for healthcare professionals, visit https://wellbridge.org/ or call (631) 801-0613.



