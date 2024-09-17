Nicole M. Conger Selected as Top Attorney of the Decade by IAOTP

Nicole M. Conger honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole M. Conger, Owner and Employment Attorney at The Law Office of Nicole Conger, PLLC, was recently selected as Top Attorney of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to practicing labor and employment law.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one Attorney is selected for this distinction. Nicole M. Conger is being recognized for this honor for dedicating her life to her craft. Aside from this current selection of the Top Attorney of the Decade award, she was also featured in The International Best Selling publication Top 50 Fearless Leaders Volume 3 book by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Having Nicole as a member of IAOTP is a great privilege for all of us. She is a ray of sunshine, talented, gifted with exceptional vision, and has achieved unparalleled success in her field. Our group agreed that she would be a tremendous contribution to our group of business associates. We cannot wait to celebrate her once again at this year's Annual Awards Gala."With more than a decade of professional experience as a talented Employee Rights Attorney, Nicole has unquestionably established herself as an expert in her profession. She is a dynamic, results-oriented leader who has achieved success and development throughout her career. Nicole now represents clients across Texas who have been exposed to improper treatment by their current or past employers. Nicole creates a lasting impression on each case and client through her generous amounts of time, clarity, and follow-through at each level of the case.Nicole Conger, PLLC, is a law firm based in Austin, Texas. Nicole is a Texas attorney who is admitted to all federal courts, including the Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Western Districts, as well as Texas state courts.Age discrimination, family and medical leave, disability discrimination, sexual harassment, race discrimination, non-compete, religious discrimination, defamation, libel, slander, pregnancy discrimination, sexual orientation, gender identity discrimination, severance review, and negotiation are all areas of practice for Nicole. Nicole is also a member of the Texas Bar Foundation, the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Young Lawyers Association, the Austin Bar Association, the Texas Employment Lawyers Association, Texas Exes, the Federal Club HRC, and the AYLA Leadership Academy Class of 2015.Before embarking on her professional career path, Nicole graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Texas in 2006 and earned a Business Management degree from the Red McCombs School of Business. She completed her studies and earned her Juris Doctorate in 2011 from St. Mary's University School of Law.Her impressive repertoire of prior roles includes her experience as a Judicial Intern for the Honorable Emilio M. Garza on the United States Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit. She was the Associate Editor for St. Mary's Law Journal and a member of the board of advocates. Nicole served as a Summer Associate for Strasburger & Price, LLP., and she was a Trial Attorney for the Ross Law Group. Nicole is also a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson.Throughout her illustrious career, Nicole has received awards and accolades and was recognized worldwide for her expertise in employment law. Nicole was honored with the Empowered Woman of the Year Award given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) at the annual awards gala held at the Plaza Hotel in NYC in December of 2023. She was featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC following her distinction. She was honored for her distinction as Top Attorney of the Year for 2022 at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala, which was held at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville for her selection as Top Attorney of the Decade.Nicole has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her successful career and was recognized as one of the Top 50 Women in Law by the Diversity Council, adding to her already impressive resume. In 2020, Nicole was one of Go's 100 Women We Love, and in 2022, she was featured on the cover of The Top 100 Magazine's list of the country's top 100 attorneys. Nicole was given one of the greatest accolades in the legal profession when she was named a Fellow by the Texas Bar Foundation, an award reserved for the top one-third of the top one percent of lawyers. Nicole is an involved member of the Austin community who has contributed significantly to HRC, the Better Business Bureau, AIDS Services Austin, and the campaigns of other democratic candidates. She has been a Pearl Sponsor of the HRC Pride Black-Tie Dinner and a supporter of Lambda Legal and Equality Texas. Nicole also serves on the Board of Directors for Unbroken Horizons, an organization she is passionate about.Looking back, Nicole attributes her success to her affinity for diversity, her doggedness, her empathy, and her mastery of labor and employment law. In her spare time, when not working, Nicole enjoys traveling abroad and seeing new places. In the future, Nicole plans to keep fighting for her client's rights in state and federal courts to prevent discrimination against big and small businesses.For more information on Ms. Nicole Conger please visit: www.nicoleconger.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.