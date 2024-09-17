Driver Accident Insurance Market is touching new levels – A comprehensive study segmented with Zurich Insurance, AIG

Driver Accident Insurance market

Stay up-to-date with Global Driver Accident Insurance Market Research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.

HTF MI published a latest report, titled, " Driver Accident Insurance Market by Type (Liability Coverage, Comprehensive Coverage), Application (Automotive, Personal Insurance): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". The Driver Accident Insurance Market have seen a market size of USD 25 billion in 2023 and estimated to reach USD 40 billion by 2030, growth at a CAGR of 6.9 %. Historically, back in 2019 the Driver Accident Insurance market have seen a value of USD 18 billion and since then market have recovered completely and showing robust growth. Definition:Driver accident insurance, also known as personal accident cover, is a type of car insurance that protects drivers and passengers in the event of an accident. It can cover a range of costs, including: Medical treatment, Disability compensation, Lost income, Funeral costs, and Compensation for surviving family members. Market Trends:Usage-based insurance, digital claim settlementMarket Drivers:Increasing awareness of road safety, strict regulationsMarket Challenges:Fraudulent claims, competitive pricing Players that are currently profiled in the study are "State Farm, Allstate, Geico, Progressive, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Farmers Insurance, Zurich Insurance, AIG, AXA, Travelers, MetLife, Allianz, Aviva, Berkshire Hathaway". Yes, the list can also be customized, a maximum of 5-6 players can be swapped with the list of your target competition.The list of players mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / M&A activity in recent years. At times our client requests market makers' information that can be covered on special request after considering requirements with the Analyst group of HTF MI. 