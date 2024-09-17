HAProxyConf Set to Bring the Global HAProxy Community to San Francisco in 2025

Innovators and enthusiasts are invited to submit their presentations to be featured in the HAProxyConf 2025 lineup

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies , the company behind the world’s fastest and most widely used software load balancer and G2 category leader in API management, container networking, DDoS protection, web application firewall (WAF), and load balancing, has announced that HAProxyConf 2025 will take the stage in San Francisco, California, from June 4 to 5, 2025. The two-day flagship conference for the highly active HAProxy community will be held in the Mission Bay Conference Center, hosting expert speakers from across the open source and enterprise landscape.



HAProxy’s global community comes to HAProxyConf to learn from incredible presenters, see the latest features, meet fellow enthusiasts, and celebrate each other’s accomplishments and creativity. The last HAProxyConf event included presentations from LinkedIn, Roblox, Docker, Cloudflare, and others demonstrating how they leveraged HAProxy’s performance advantage to achieve next-level enterprise scale and reliability. Learn more in the recap of the last event .

“From home-lab tinkerers to the world’s leading companies and cloud providers, enthusiasts and professionals around the world trust and love HAProxy,” said Willy Tarreau, CTO, HAProxy Technologies. “We’re inviting developers, architects, platform engineers, security experts, business leaders, and HAProxy users of all types to San Francisco to share how they're addressing today's biggest application delivery and security challenges—while using HAProxy to solve real-world problems.”

In addition to the main event, HAProxyConf will host workshops on June 3 at the Luma Hotel. The workshops offer attendees hands-on sessions and deep dives into the latest HAProxy features, providing an invaluable opportunity for users to work directly with the HAProxy Technologies team.

“This year, we released HAProxy 3.0 to our community users—a milestone release and a testament to HAProxy’s longevity. We provided our HAProxy Enterprise customers with next-generation web application firewall, bot management, and UDP load balancing capabilities, along with high-performance Kubernetes service discovery with HAProxy Fusion Control Plane,” said Baptiste Assmann, Director of Product, HAProxy Technologies. “This was made possible by the dedication of our amazing community and team of engineers. We’re thrilled to bring everyone together at this event and continue this momentum in 2025.”

HAProxyConf 2025 Call for Papers Now Open

Taking place in the Golden Gate City, HAProxyConf is an opportunity to meet core HAProxy developers, share stories with other HAProxy users, and learn in a fun and inclusive environment. The main conference will be held June 4 to 5, 2025, with workshops and early registration starting June 3.

HAProxy users, customers, and developers are invited to submit a talk and become a part of HAProxyConf 2025's exciting lineup.

Registration for HAProxyConf 2025 is coming soon.

For more information, including video highlights and talks from previous conferences, visit www.haproxyconf.com .



