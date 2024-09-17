Global Mofy Showcases Generative AI Innovations at Major Recruitment Event in Ningxia and Attracts Emerging Talent

BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced its successful participation in the esteemed "Discover Beautiful China in Huzhou" university talent recruitment event held in Ningxia, China. Representatives from both the Global Mofy Beijing Office and the Century Mofy Vocational Education Institute attended the event.



Building on the momentum from the establishment of the Century Mofy Vocational Education Institute, this initiative marks another significant step in Global Mofy’s commitment to fostering top talent. The event allowed Global Mofy to engage with emerging talent from various universities, highlighting the dynamic opportunities within our innovative company and institute.

"Our involvement in the 'Discover Beautiful China in Huzhou' event underscores our dedication to attracting and nurturing talent in generative AI and digital content creation," said Mr. Haogang Yang, CEO of Global Mofy. "By participating in this event, we are not only showcasing our pioneering work in generative AI technology, Gausspeed, but also building meaningful connections with the next generation of innovators. We have successfully engaged with numerous promising students and professionals who possess the skills and enthusiasm necessary to drive our future growth and innovation. These interactions are invaluable, as they allow us to identify and cultivate the talent that will help propel Global Mofy to new heights in the rapidly evolving digital landscape, bringing value to our shareholders."

Global Mofy remains dedicated to expanding its talent pool, fostering a culture of innovation, and driving growth in the digital economy. The "Discover Beautiful China in Huzhou" event not only provided a valuable platform for the Company to engage with potential recruits but also reinforced its position as a leader in generative AI technology and 3D digital content. By investing in the next generation of AI talent, Global Mofy is poised to lead the industry into a new era of technological advancement and creative excellence.



About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary "Mofy Lab" technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence ("AI") technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 100,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.cn/ or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the expected trading of its Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Global Mofy AI Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

ir@mof-vfx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.