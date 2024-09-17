Employer Direct Healthcare Becomes Lantern; Adds New Infusion Offering, and Hires New Clinical Leadership

Former Teladoc, CVS Health, and Hinge Health Executives Join Company’s Clinical Team as Specialty Care Platform Expands to Support People through Surgery, Cancer, and Infusion Therapy

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The specialty care platform formerly known as Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH) has become Lantern, and the company is announcing its newest product offering – Infusion Care. Lantern is also expanding its in-house clinical team to further build on its reputation for quality, naming former Teladoc Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jason Tibbels as Chief Medical Officer, along with several other key additions.



“We’ve reached a pivotal moment as a company, having built the most accessible surgical center of excellence solution for employers, as well as the only complete cancer care program on the market,” said John Zutter, CEO of Lantern. “Like surgery and cancer treatment, infusion therapy is an area where employees are not getting the best care — and employers are not getting the best deal. It’s time that changed. With our new brand, new infusion offering, and top clinical talent joining our team, we’re delivering on our promise to ensure top-tier specialty care isn’t reserved for the lucky few.”

For large employers, the price of covering infusion therapy continues to skyrocket due to the high cost of delivering infusions in a hospital setting. And despite the rise of ambulatory infusion centers and safe in-home options, hospitals remain the default, costing employers upwards of $75,000 per employee a year on average for those undergoing treatment for cancer or autoimmune disorders. Studies have shown that, for low-risk patients, receiving infusions in the home or in a high-quality ambulatory infusion center leads to outcomes as good or better than the hospital.

“While the hospital setting is necessary for higher-risk infusion patients, it’s not the best option for everyone,” said Dr. Jason Tibbels, Chief Medical Officer of Lantern. “Beyond higher cost and inconvenience, hospital nurses often have nine or more infusion patients at a time, and there’s increased risk of contracting an illness or infection, especially for those who are immunocompromised. For many patients following routine, low-risk treatment plans, ambulatory infusion centers or at-home care is an equally safe option. That’s why Lantern’s nationwide network is comprehensive in its coverage of all commonly infused medications and flexible in its approach of either a home or clinical setting.”

Through partnerships with leading infusion therapy providers across the country, Lantern Infusion Care gives members nationwide access to top-tier facilities within driving distance that offer more focused nurse attention, as well as at-home, 1:1 care when clinically appropriate. By negotiating prices at the individual drug level and contracting across a range of site of care alternatives, Lantern and its partners can save employers upwards of 50% compared to what they typically pay while delivering care safely.

In his new role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tibbels, an expert in patient safety and clinical quality who serves on the Texas Medical Board and the standards committee of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), will oversee Lantern’s growing clinical team.

“I’ve spent my career in medicine, and I’ve seen first-hand how difficult it is to identify the best providers and connect people with them, particularly when it comes to specialty care,” said Dr. Tibbels. “Lantern’s approach is incredibly effective, and I share the company’s commitment to building a future where the best workforces have access to the best healthcare.”

This clinical team growth includes Dr. Raymond Hwang, who was recently named Vice President and Medical Director for Lantern Surgery Care, previously known as SurgeryPlus. Prior to Lantern, Dr. Hwang was the Senior Medical Director of Hinge Health. Dr. Hwang is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Tufts University School of Medicine and is a practicing spine surgeon at New England Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Tibbels and Dr. Hwang will also work closely with Lantern’s medical advisory board, which recently expanded to include Dr. Troyen Brennan, former Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. Dr. Brennan is an Adjunct Professor at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and a member of the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences. Dr. Brennan also served as Chief Medical Officer of Aetna Inc. and president and CEO of Brigham and Women's Physicians Organization.

“With Lantern’s focus on curating the top healthcare providers in the country, they’re able to make a meaningful impact for their members, greatly improving quality while lowering costs,” said Dr. Troyen Brennan. “Helping people avoid unnecessary (and costly) procedures is a passion of mine, and I appreciate the great work Lantern is doing here too. I’m thrilled to join the company’s growing medical advisory board and help ensure the clinical standards remain rigorous as we continue to expand access.”

Lantern’s curated network of top-performing specialists is five times more accessible than any other independent solution, meaning care is available to most members within driving distance. And with Lantern’s expansion to infusion therapy – providing nationwide access to both in-home and facility-based options – the company is going a step further to redefine what it means to have access to the very best care.

Lantern has facilitated more than 60,000 care journeys, including nearly 40,000 in the past two years. The company is the specialty care platform of choice for hundreds of the nation's largest private and public sector employers, including Hyatt Hotels, 7-Eleven, and the State of Florida. Lantern is on track to add nearly 2 million more members by the end of the year.

About Lantern

Lantern is the specialty care platform connecting people with the best care when they need it most. By curating a Network of Excellence comprised of the nation’s top specialists for surgery, cancer care, infusions and more, Lantern delivers excellent care with significant cost savings to employers and their workforces. Lantern also pairs members with a dedicated care team, including Care Advocates and nurses, for the entirety of their care journey, helping them get back to good health, back to their families and back to work. With convenient access to specialists nationwide, Lantern means quality care is within driving distance for most. Lantern is trusted by the nation’s largest employers to deliver care to more than 6 million members across the country. Learn more about us at lanterncare.com.

