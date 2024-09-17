Elicio Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX, “Elicio Therapeutics” or “Elicio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on September 16, 2024, Elicio granted an aggregate of 4,800 inducement stock options to a new employee, as an inducement material to the individual entering into employment with Elicio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement stock options were approved by the Compensation Committee of Elicio’s Board of Directors and granted under the Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. 2024 Inducement Incentive Award Plan.

The grant provides for the purchase of shares of Elicio common stock at a price of $4.13 per share, the closing price per share of Elicio common stock as reported by Nasdaq on September 16, 2024, the date of grant.

The grant vests over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, and the remainder vesting ratably at the end of each subsequent month thereafter, subject to such employee’s continued service relationship with Elicio through the applicable vesting dates.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel lymph node-targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of some of the most aggressive cancers. By combining expertise in immunology and immunotherapy, Elicio is harnessing the natural power of the immune system with the AMP technology, which allows for therapeutic payloads to be delivered directly to the lymph nodes, with the goal of enhancing the immune system’s cancer-fighting capabilities. By targeting cancer immunotherapies to the core of the immune response, AMP aims to optimize the lymph nodes’ natural ability to educate, activate and amplify cancer-specific T cells, which are essential for recognizing and eliminating tumor cells. Engineered to synchronize immunity in these highly potent sites, AMP is built to enhance the magnitude, potency, quality and durability of the immune response to drive antitumor activity. Elicio’s R&D pipeline includes off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines ELI-002, (targeting mKRAS-driven cancers) as well as ELI-007 and ELI-008 (targeting BRAF-driven cancers and p53 hotspot mutations, respectively). For more information, please visit www.elicio.com.

