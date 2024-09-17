Qlik Listed in AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Federal Government

Qlik’s AI-Driven Data Integration and Analytics Solutions Now Available to U.S. Government Customers in ICMP

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that its analytics and data integration solutions are now listed in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from AWS that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.



Adopting AI in government agencies is complicated by the complexity and fragmentation of data across systems. Qlik offers practical solutions that help agencies:

Gain real-time, actionable insights from complex and diverse datasets through advanced analytics, enabling faster, more informed decision-making.

Seamlessly integrate data from multiple sources —on-premises, cloud, or hybrid—ensuring it is AI-ready and accessible.

—on-premises, cloud, or hybrid—ensuring it is AI-ready and accessible. Accelerate time to insight by reducing data preparation bottlenecks and providing a secure, governed foundation for AI-powered initiatives.

Through its collaboration with AWS, Qlik supports AI adoption by improving data utilization and streamlining compliance for federal agencies. With Qlik now available in AWS ICMP, agencies can more efficiently manage, analyze, and apply their data to make better decisions.

"In today's increasingly complex threat landscape, the intelligence community needs to maximize the value of its data to stay ahead of evolving challenges," said Andrew Churchill, VP of Public Sector at Qlik. "Qlik helps by integrating advanced analytics with secure data management, enabling agencies to respond to real-time demands with confidence.

"Our platform is all about giving agencies the tools they need to accelerate their current and upcoming data-driven initiatives. With our new listing in the AWS ICMP, the intelligence community can now access a broader range of capabilities tailored to their unique operational needs."

About Qlik Media Contact Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML, data integration, and analytics. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.



