Airship AI Wins Multiple Awards for State and Local Law Enforcement Acropolis Enterprise Video and Data Management Platform Deployments

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) (“Airship AI” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, has been recently awarded numerous purchase orders for multiple state and local law enforcement organizations across the United States.

Airship AI’s Acropolis platform has long been acknowledged as a platform of choice in the federal law enforcement space, supporting over a dozen different customers with large, federated camera and sensor deployments running in challenging operational environments. As those agencies have worked with state and local law enforcement agencies as part of joint operations, awareness of Airship’s platform has rapidly become a go-to solution in the much larger regional marketplace.

“The ability for state and local law enforcement agencies to leverage the same highly secure platform used at the federal level is a game changer. It allows everyone to operate on a common, intuitive platform while differentiating between the permissions and authorities of the various agencies,” said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI. “Additionally, because of the technical investigative workflow similarities between various law enforcement levels, customers are ensured that the latest sensors and capabilities, regardless of third-party manufacturer, will perform in Airship AI’s platform.”

In addition to the efficiencies gained by sharing a common platform for collecting digital evidence, agencies have access to Airship AI’s digital evidence management system, Evidence Discovery Server (“EDS”), which allows agencies to ingest video, audio, and other digital evidence from Airship and other sources and manage them in a Criminal Justice Information Services (“CJIS”) compliant system with the same strict permission and authority workflow as our management software. This workflow also allows for the export of digital evidence to other third-party digital evidence platforms for management and long-term storage.

“With awards this year at the state level in Texas, Maryland, and Connecticut, large municipalities including New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Baltimore, Chicago, and numerous smaller local police and sheriff’s departments, we’re excited about our rapid growth in this space. Looking forward, with an estimated 17,500 state and local agencies in the United States as of June 2018 per to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, we have substantial room for growth, supported by partner agency recommendations, targeted sales and marketing outreach, and partner-based collaborations,” concluded Mr. Allen.

About Airship AI Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Airship AI is a U.S. owned and operated technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Airship AI is an AI-driven video, sensor and data management surveillance platform that improves public safety and operational efficiency for public sector and commercial customers by providing predictive analysis of events before they occur and meaningful intelligence to decision makers. Airship AI’s product suite includes Outpost AI edge hardware and software offerings, Acropolis enterprise management software stack, and Command family of visualization tools.

For more information, visit https://airship.ai.

