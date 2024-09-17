SEC FanFare operation awarded to Knight Eady for 2024-2026 by ESPN-SEC Network

Birmingham, Ala., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Eady, a Birmingham-based sports marketing and event agency, will manage and operate the Southeastern Conference’s FanFare events for the SEC Network, surrounding the SEC’s Football Championship and the Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments for the next three years.

ESPN and the SEC Network awarded the bid to Knight Eady following a competitive RFP process. KE’s proposal highlighted new ideas and concepts that focus on “more,” aligning with the SEC’s tagline, “It just means more.” Knight Eady will determine the most effective combination of event activations in collaboration with the SEC Network and the SEC's Corporate sponsors.

“We’re extremely excited to expand the SEC’s footprint in 2024 and that goes beyond the addition of two new teams,” said Ben May, Executive Director of Sports Brand Solutions for the SEC Network. “Knight Eady’s bid and presentation showcased why our event means more by defining the event framework from the audience’s perspective and presenting innovative ideas through the lens of the fan.Knight Eady has an experienced operations team as well as experts in marketing strategy and creative design who will evaluate every event detail.”

“It’s been an honor and privilege to work alongside the SEC since 2013,” said Michael Eady, President and CEO of Knight Eady. “The SEC Network was one of our first clients at Knight Eady, trusting us to manage and run their VIP Tour at the SEC Football Championship. Being awarded the bid to manage their FanFare is a full circle moment for us. We’re excited to get to work and make this event more - for the SEC, SEC Network, the SEC corporate sponsors, and all SEC fans.”

About Knight Eady:

Founded in 2013, Knight Eady is a full-service event management and creative agency driven by a belief in sport. Specializing in event planning and execution, marketing strategy, and creative production and design, Knight Eady has a proven track record of delivering exceptional experiences and innovative solutions tailored to meet client needs. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Knight Eady serves a diverse range of clients, from the SEC, NCAA, and USGA to Hibbett | City Gear and The Net Return, to enhance brand visibility and engagement across various platforms and create authentic connections between corporate brands and sport fans.

About SEC Network:

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out Of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as the Emmy Award-winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com . Follow SEC Network on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and Twitter/X .

