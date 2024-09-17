Criminal use of virtual assets and blockchain-based finance in focus at introductory workshop in Astana

Thirty-five law enforcement and government officials deepened their knowledge of investigating the criminal use of virtual assets and blockchain-based finance during a two-day workshop held in Astana, Kazakhstan from 16 to 17 September. The event was organized by the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) and brought together experts to guide participants through essential investigative tools and strategies.

"Strengthening our ability to track and recover illegally acquired assets is very important for Kazakhstan's law enforcement. This workshop equips our officials with the practical tools to stay ahead of criminal activities in the digital space,” said Mr. Nurdaulet Suindikov, Chairman of the Asset Recovery Committee of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The training addressed key topics such as anonymity in blockchain transactions, methods for recovering lost funds, and understanding virtual asset service providers (VASPs). Participants practiced hands-on tracing techniques, as well as using specialized software to trace illicit transactions on the blockchain.

The workshop is part of a broader OSCE initiative aimed at supporting national authorities in OSCE participating States in mitigating money-laundering risks associated with virtual assets. It featured practical case studies, offering real-world context for the theoretical knowledge shared.

"The OSCE is committed to supporting Kazakhstan and other participating States in their efforts to combat financial crime. This workshop is a significant step forward in building the skills necessary to address the complex challenges posed by virtual assets and blockchain technology," said Yuri Fenopetov, Deputy Head of Mission, OSCE Programme Office in Astana.

The workshop was organized within the framework of the extra-budgetary project “Innovative Policy Solutions to Mitigate Money-Laundering Risks of Virtual Assets”, implemented by OCEEA. The project is financially supported by Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.