Beamr Captures Video Industry Leaders’ Interest with 4K p60 Live Video Optimization

In the last week, Beamr participated in two top global events: Oracle CloudWorld 2024 and IBC 2024

Herzliya, Israel, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization and modernization technology and solutions, is pleased to share recent updates from the past week regarding its participation in top global events, where it held demonstrations of innovative technologies and key meetings with video industry leaders and businesses from around the globe. The events include Oracle CloudWorld 2024 , held in Las Vegas, from September 9-12, 2024, and IBC 2024 , held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from September 13-16, 2024.



“Beamr participated in two major conferences, Oracle CloudWorld and IBC, holding dozens of meetings with leading media and entertainment companies”, said Beamr CEO, Sharon Carmel. “The industry leaders we engaged showed significant interest in our latest demonstration of 4K p60 live video optimization, accelerated by GPUs. This technology enables, for the first time, real-time live video optimization and parallel AI workflows, setting the benchmark for the future of video production.”



Oracle CloudWorld 2024: Laying the Foundations for AI Video

At Oracle CloudWorld 2024, Beamr showcased optimized massive video rendered from 3D models, providing a fast, easy solution to share 3D design visualizations with creative teams members, customers, and other stakeholders.

At the conference, Carmel participated in a panel on how to leverage AI to revolutionize enterprise operations, stating: “Beamr Cloud video optimization service already lays the foundations for the AI video revolution. For example, while we optimize videos, we simultaneously generate transcripts, enabling video search and summarization. Furthermore, with a GPU-based service, we will be able to upgrade standard-definition videos to high-definition videos, and do that in real time.”





Beamr CEO, Sharon Carmel (second from the right) in a panel at Oracle CloudWorld on how to leverage AI to revolutionize enterprise operations







Beamr booth at Oracle CloudWorld



IBC 2024: Optimizing 4K p60 Live Video Streaming

At IBC 2024, Beamr demonstrated optimized live streaming of video in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (p60), with up to 50% less resources load without sacrificing Ultra-High definition quality. This innovative capability is poised to elevate live sports events and high-quality video productions.



To learn more, please visit these links: https://beamr.com/holoscan-for-media , https://tinyurl.com/3a68njcz







Beamr booth at IBC 2024



Additionally, Beamr Lead Architect, Dan Julius, spoke on the panel “Transforming Live Media with Software-Defined Solutions". Beamr also sponsored the networking breakfast of the IBC talent program, with CTO, Tamar Shoham, talking about “What will video be in 5 years?”





Beamr CTO, Tamar Shoham, talks at IBC 2024 about “What will video be in 5 years”







Beamr Lead Architect, Dan Julius, talks in the panel “Transforming Live Media with Software-Defined Solutions" at IBC 2024



About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video optimization and modernization. The company serves top media companies like Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s inventive perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and won the Emmy® award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file size by up to 50% while guaranteeing quality.

Beamr Cloud is a high-performance, GPU-based video optimization and modernization service designed for businesses and video professionals across diverse industries. It is conveniently available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers. Beamr Cloud enables video modernization to advanced formats such as AV1 and HEVC, and is ready for video AI workflows. For more details, please visit www.beamr.com

