edgeX Unveils Groundbreaking Modular Platform to Revolutionize Decentralized Finance

Singapore, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- edgeX launches a cutting-edge decentralized financial system to meet the growing demand for secure, non-custodial platforms in the wake of major exchange collapses. edgeX is emerging as a leader in the DeFi space, pioneering a fully decentralized, non-custodial financial system designed to provide a safer, more scalable alternative for users worldwide.

edgeX: A High-Performance Modular Financial System

edgeX is a high-performance, modular financial system designed to help users build decentralized finance (DeFi) products effortlessly, even without coding knowledge.

The innovative modular design of edgeX offers the flexibility and simplicity of assembling LEGO bricks, catering to the diverse needs of different users. The platform's modules are designed with minimal barriers to entry, ensuring high performance and scalability for all users. edgeX integrates multiple modules, including trading, liquidity, lending, insurance, leverage, UI/UX, and wallets. This allows both developers with programming experience and regular users to easily create their own DeFi products, fostering an open financial ecosystem. The official trading platform, edgeX exchange, will fully demonstrate the powerful capabilities of this modular system by seamlessly combining various features and interactions, providing users with a convenient experience similar to that of a centralized exchange while ensuring the security of their assets.

The Team and Technical Expertise Behind edgeX

The edgeX team comprises seasoned professionals with extensive experience in both cryptocurrency trading and traditional finance. Since 2017, the team has facilitated trading volumes of up to $2 trillion. Moreover, edgeX is backed by a top-tier global tech development and security team, ensuring the platform's performance and security are at the forefront of the industry.

edgeX Product Roadmap

The edgeX product development roadmap is as follows:

- August 2024: Launch of edgeX mainnet Web platform

- September 2024: Launch of edgeX iOS & Android mobile apps

- October 2024: Launch of edgeX Epool and commencement of global roadshows

- Q4 2024: Development of edgeX ecosystem components

- Q1 2025: Release of edgeX L1 blockchain network

- Q2 2025: Become a top 3 decentralized derivatives platform

Paving the Way for a Safer, Decentralized Future

Through its high-performance modular design, edgeX represents a significant breakthrough in the DeFi space, promoting the development of a more scalable and user-friendly financial system. The modular product design of edgeX offers comprehensive plug-and-play modules, paving the way for a more innovative and efficient financial future.

By offering such an innovative platform, edgeX is redefining the boundaries of DeFi, providing a safer, more efficient, and more user-friendly decentralized financial system for users worldwide, making on-chain finance truly accessible.



