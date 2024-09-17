Global Oral Care Market is Expected to Develop at a High 6.4% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Global Oral Care Market size was valued at USD 39.90 billion in 2023 to USD 65.54 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Westford, USA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Oral Care Market will attain a value of USD 65.54 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing incidence of dental diseases and rising awareness regarding importance of oral care are projected to drive the global oral care market growth in the future. Increasing geriatric population and advancements in oral care product technology are also expected to bolster the demand for oral care over the coming years.

Oral Care Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 39.90 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 65.54 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Type, Age Group, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Development of personalized oral care products Key Market Drivers Rising incidence of dental diseases

Explore Comprehensive Insights into The Global Oral Care Market with A Detailed Sample Report: https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/oral-care-market

Oral Care Market Segmental Analysis

Global Oral Care Market is segmented by Product, Distribution Channel, and region.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Toothpastes, Toothbrushes & Accessories, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries, Denture Products, and Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution, and Dental Dispensaries.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & and Africa.

Cordless Oral Care Products to Remain Popular for their High Convenience

Cordless oral care products are highly convenient to use and are extremely portable, which increases the overall usability as well. All these factors result in high consumer preference of cordless oral care products and help them maintain a dominant share of the global market. Low water consumption is also another benefit of cordless oral care products.

Evolving Consumer Preferences Boost Sales of Oral Care through Online Channels

Growing internet penetration around the world and evolving consumer preferences have given rise to the popularity of online sales channels. Rapidly expanding e-commerce industry is also projected to supplement sales of oral care products via online channels in the long run. Home delivery and comfort of purchase from home are key benefits of online channels that drive their popularity around the world.

Rising Awareness Regarding Oral Care Helps Asia Pacific Dominate the Global Market Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is home to some of the most populous countries in the world and this makes it a highly opportune market for oral care providers. Increasing awareness regarding oral care and growing prevalence of dental disorders are also expected to bolster the demand for oral care in this region. India, China, and Japan are slated to be the most opportune markets for oral care companies in this region.

Ask for Customization: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/oral-care-market

Oral Care Market Insights:

Drivers

Rising awareness regarding oral care

High incidence of dental diseases and disorders

Growing geriatric population

Restraints

Limited access in developing and underdeveloped countries

High costs of advanced oral care products

Prominent Players in Oral Care Market

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Procter & Gamble (US)

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Unilever PLC (UK)

GC Corporation (Japan)

3M Company (US)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc. (US)

Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland)

Perrigo Company PLC (Ireland)

Dabur India Ltd. (India)

Orkla (Norway)

Dentaid Ltd. (Spain)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

LG Household & Health Care, Ltd. (South Korea)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Himalaya Wellness Company (India)

Ultradent Products (US)

Hain Celestial Group (Jason Natural Products, Inc.) (US)

Supersmile (US)

CloSYS (US)

Key Questions Answered in Oral Care Market Report

What drives the global oral care market growth?

Who are the leading oral care providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for oral care in the world?

Take Action Now: Secure Your Oral Care Market Today - https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/oral-care-market

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing awareness regarding oral care, rising prevalence of dental diseases), restraints (high costs of advanced oral care products, limited accessibility in developing countries), and opportunities (demand for organic ingredients in oral care products, development of personalized oral care solutions), influencing the growth of Oral Care market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Oral Care market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

Browse Full Report Here - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/oral-care-market

Related Reports:

Nicotine Gum Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Consumer Healthcare Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.43% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Infant Formula Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Digital Health Market is growing at a CAGR of 18.6% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Health and Wellness Market is growing at a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia-Pacific.

Contact: Mr. Jagraj Singh Skyquest Technology 1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886 USA (+1) 351-333-4748 Email: sales@skyquestt.com Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.