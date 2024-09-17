97% of Patients Are Confident AI Will Elevate Patient Care: Groundbreaking Research Insights from Upvio Unveiled

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upvio, a digital care platform for modern digital healthcare providers, announces the release of its proprietary research paper titled "State of AI and Technology Adoption in Healthcare." This extensive and data-driven report examines the technology adoption in healthcare and sheds light on key findings that are reshaping the industry.

"94% of patients report satisfaction with telehealth due to faster access to care, with 47% citing reduced wait times for appointments, and 46% appreciating the convenience of avoiding the need to commute to a physical practice."

The Objectives of This Study

Upvio's latest research paper aims to enable practitioners to enhance patient care, optimize operational efficiencies, and succeed in today's dynamic healthcare landscape through data-driven insights.

Some of the most significant benefits readers could obtain from the information presented in the research paper include:

Understanding Telehealth Trends Recognizing the Importance of Technology Identifying Opportunities for AI Adoption Addressing Industry Challenges Informing Strategic Decision-Making Guiding Future Technology Investments

About the Research Paper

The research paper presents groundbreaking insights based on a proprietary study conducted by Upvio. This analysis has substantial participation of over 1,400 individuals, combining 700 patients and 700 professionals in health, medicine, and wellness. Among the core findings highlighted in the report:

Telehealth Services: A staggering 94% of patients have utilized telehealth services, with 88% expressing a preference for practitioners offering such services.

A staggering 94% of patients have utilized telehealth services, with 88% expressing a preference for practitioners offering such services. Practitioner Perspectives: 80% of practitioners believe technology is indispensable for their practice to thrive, yet 40% of practices do not offer telehealth consultations.

80% of practitioners believe technology is indispensable for their practice to thrive, yet 40% of practices do not offer telehealth consultations. Patient Trust in AI: While 53% of patients trust AI-powered tools and technologies in their healthcare, there remains significant room for growth in AI adoption across healthcare organizations.



The research paper addresses key issues in healthcare, like practitioner preparedness, technology integration challenges, and more. It also extensively examines pivotal topics such as prevalent technological tools, AI trustworthiness, drivers of patient satisfaction, and future technological influences while offering actionable recommendations drawn from comprehensive data analysis.

"Modern healthcare is at a pivotal juncture where technology plays a central role in enhancing patient engagement and operational efficiencies," says Mark Evans, Founder & CEO of Upvio. "Our research paper provides insights on healthcare technology adoption, helping practitioners and stakeholders make informed decisions for better patient and provider outcomes."

For more information and to access the full research paper, visit https://upvio.com/state-of-ai-and-technology-2024

About Upvio

Upvio is a pioneering provider of cutting-edge healthtech solutions dedicated to transforming the modern healthcare landscape. With a focus on innovation and user-centric solutions, Upvio empowers modern healthcare providers to deliver exceptional care experiences and optimize operational efficiencies through its AI-powered practice management and telehealth platform.

Upvio understands the evolving needs of healthcare organizations in an increasingly digital world. With a comprehensive suite of solutions encompassing telehealth platforms, AI-driven remote monitoring systems such as FaceVitals, and intuitive client engagement tools, Upvio aims to harness the power of technology to enable seamless provider-client connectivity.

Upvio's mission is to empower healthcare providers with the tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic healthcare landscape, ultimately improving patient outcomes and driving healthcare transformation.

For more information about Upvio and its innovative solutions, please visit www.upvio.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Robert Winkelmann

Chief Marketing Officer

Upvio

robert@upvio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf8188f9-5fe9-44c4-b18a-3e10ee1c419e

Upvio State of AI and Technology Adoption in Healthcare Research Paper "The State of AI and Technology in Healthcare," is a comprehensive research on the impact of tech and AI in healthcare pulled from over 700 medical practitioners and 700 patients around the United States. This is an exclusive opportunity to gain insights into the cutting-edge trends shaping the future of healthcare, and the key contrasts and shared sentiments between practitioners and clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.