VERB Announces First of 2 New Business Verticals ‘GO FUND YOURSELF’ - First Interactive Social Crowd Funding Platform

For Public and Private Companies Seeking Broad-Based Exposure Across Social Media Channels For Their Crowd-Funded Regulation CF and Regulation A Offerings



Special Guests Michael Chandler and James Maslow to Appear in the Debut Episodes

LOS ANGELES and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), is proud to announce the official launch of GO FUND YOURSELF!, a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A Offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive TV show with VERB’s MARKET.live back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “Titans”. As an added bonus, those companies that sell consumer products will be able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons.

The first episode of GO FUND YOURSELF! featuring UFC fighter Michael Chandler drops this Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 1:30pm PST/4:30pm EST streaming on MARKET.live and across popular social media channels. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the innovative new show that will define the social crowd-funding paradigm and how this generation of investors will discover the next big thing. Click here to watch the Show trailer.

GO FUND YOURSELF! brings together visionary entrepreneurs and a truly global community of potential investors. The first four episodes of the show, presented in partnership with DealMaker, will premiere with guest Titans UFC fighter Michael Chandler and actor/singer James Maslow, lending their star power and unique perspectives to the investment opportunities presented on the show.

The guest Titans join the Show’s Founding Titans, David Meltzer, world-renowned business coach, author and investor; Jayson Waller, respected business thought-leader and serial entrepreneur with a track record of building billion-dollar businesses, and host of the popular ‘Jayson Waller Unleashed’ podcast; and VERB’s own serial entrepreneur, Rory J. Cutaia, the Show’s creator. Upcoming shows will feature Hall of Fame NFL running back and entrepreneur/investor/financial professional Marshall Faulk, among many other high profile guest Titans.

The first four debut episodes of GO FUND YOURSELF! will spotlight the following issuers: GolfLync, a social platform for golf lovers – “if Tinder and Facebook had a baby that loved golf it would be called GolfLync”; Elf Labs, self-titled as ‘the Biggest Disruption to IP since Disney’; Zirconia, a patented solution for the preservation of the world’s building infrastructure; and Tuleva, sustainable manufacturing of essential metals & minerals vital to the world's energy transition and climate future. Representatives from each of these companies present their business, discuss the information contained in their respective offering documents, and field the tough questions from the show’s panel of Titans – questions real investors want answered. This show offers virtually anyone from around the globe, a chance to evaluate exciting investment opportunities in up and coming businesses and invest in real time.

“Our goal is to democratize the investment process, allowing the everyman or everywoman – not just the elite insiders - the chance to invest in promising new companies, and likewise give those same deserving companies unprecedented access to the capital markets on their own terms that they otherwise may never get”, states Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO.

This new business vertical generates revenue through fees paid by companies selected to appear on the Show, as well as from sales of products sold through the onscreen shoppable icons, and from advertisers and sponsorships, among other sources. There is currently a backlog of companies that have applied and been selected to appear on upcoming episodes of the Show. To apply to present your business on GO FUND YOURSELF! please visit https://info.gofundyourself.show/applications or email Casting@gofundyourself.show

“This business is already generating revenue and we are just getting started – in fact, we haven’t even begun marketing it yet. Given the overwhelming word-of-mouth response from companies seeking to showcase their businesses and investment opportunities on the Show, as well as from sponsors, advertisers, and celebrities who wish to appear as guest Titans on the show, I am extremely encouraged about what this new business vertical means for VERB investors”, states Cutaia.

“By the way, this is just the first of our two new business verticals. In the coming months, we will be disclosing a new MARKET.live business model, already operating and generating revenue, as well as a third, as yet undisclosed business vertical, already operating and generating revenue that some may think is the most exciting of the three, with the greatest upside for VERB and its stockholders”.

“As VERB repositions itself as more of a holding company structure, managing three distinct, yet complimentary businesses, an impressive balance sheet with a sizable cash surplus with a years-long runway and virtually no debt, together with an extremely clean cap table, we’re ready and intend to deliver the type of performance our stockholders so clearly deserve.”

For more information, please visit GoFundYourself.Show or follow the latest updates on social media.

Follow and watch Episodes of Go Fund Yourself here:

Go Fund Yourself on MARKET

Go Fund Yourself on YouTube

Go Fund Yourself on Facebook

Go Fund Yourself on Instagram

Go Fund Yourself on TikTok

About VERB Technology Company

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), is the innovative force behind interactive video-based social commerce. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where brands, retailers, creators, and influencers engage their customers, clients, fans, and followers across multiple social media channels simultaneously. GO FUND YOURSELF! is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive TV show with MARKET.live’s back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in Los Alamitos, CA and Philadelphia, PA.

For GO FUND YOURSELF! Show Casting:

If you have a business that is actively or will be actively raising capital and would like to apply to be a guest on the show, visit https://info.gofundyourself.show/applications or email Casting@gofundyourself.show

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media@gofundyourself.show

Investor Relations:

investors@verb.tech

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Investors are advised to review filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information on the risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.