DSCC Announces Agenda for the AR/VR Display Summit
Fremont, CA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading display market research firm, DSCC, a Counterpoint Research company, has released the full agenda for its AR/VR Display Summit taking place in Fremont, California on October 1st, 2024. The conference will include 16 speakers from companies across the value chain. Sponsored by Applied Materials, OptoFidelity and Qualcomm, this event will be a unique opportunity to meet and network with AR/VR industry leaders.
The AR/VR Display Summit will be followed by the Display 360 Summit the following day, also hosted by DSCC. A special bundle that includes both days is available for a discounted price. To register, visit the DSCC website.
AR/VR Display Summit
October 1 at Fremont Marriott Silicon Valley
8:00 – Registration and Coffee
8:20 – Welcome and Introduction
8:30 – Keynote Presentation
-
Qualcomm
Keynote Speaker TBD, XR & Spatial Computing
9:00 – Market and Industry Trends
- Dr. Guillaume Chansin, Director of Display Research, DSCC
- Ajit Ninan, Senior Director AR/VR Display & Optics, Meta
- Flora Tang, Senior Analyst, Counterpoint Research
10:40 – Display Requirements for AR/VR
- Murat Deveci, Director of Business Development and Global Sales, OptoFidelity
- Fenfei Liu, Director of Product Marketing XR, Goertek
11:25 – Micro OLED Manufacturing and Testing
- Bruce Elliot, General Manager of N. America, Sidtek Co. LTD
- Kevin Lange, Technical Sales Engineer, Instrument Systems GmbH
13:30 –Optics for AR Smart Glasses
- Satoshi Shiraga, CEO, Cellid
- Alastair Grant, SVP Optical Engineering, DigiLens
- Erin McDowell, Chief Revenue Officer, FlexEnable
15:10 – Holographic and Laser Displays
- Mike Noonen, CEO, Swave Photonics
- Dr. Louahab Noui, Principal Optical Architect, TriLite
16:10 MicroLED
- Dr. Chen Chen, CEO and Co-Founder, Saphlux
- Michelle Chen, CTO, Q-Pixel
- Jay Fraser, VP of Business Development. Mojo Vision
The agenda for the conference has been curated to cover a range of topics, including OLED on Silicon (Micro OLED), laser-based light engines, pixelated dimming, MicroLED, quantum dot color conversion and waveguide optics. Analysts from DSCC and Counterpoint Research will also present key findings from their AR/VR related and other display reports.
The AR/VR Display Summit is aimed at professionals in the industry and will offer many opportunities for networking during the lunch, coffee breaks and evening reception. Companies across the supply chain are expected to attend, including display manufacturers, OEM/ODM, equipment and component suppliers.
On October 2, the Display 360 Summit will cover the key market segments of the display industry, with insights on what lies ahead in 2025. Each session will be led by an analyst and will include invited speakers from leading companies in their field. In a parallel track, the AI 360 Summit will cover how AI is impacting the tech landscape, from semiconductors, devices and cloud infra through to the applications supporting and driving change.
About DSCC, a Counterpoint Research Company
DSCC is the leader in advanced display market research with offices across all the key manufacturing centers and markets of East Asia as well as the US and UK. It was formed by experienced display market analysts from across the display supply chain and delivers valuable insights, data and supply chain analyses on the display industry through consulting, syndicated reports and events. Its accurate and timely analyses help businesses navigate the complexities of the display supply chain.
About Counterpoint Research
Counterpoint Technology Market Research is a global research firm specializing in products in the TMT (technology, media and telecom) industry. It services major technology and financial firms with a mix of monthly reports, customized projects, and detailed analyses of the mobile and technology markets. Its key analysts are seasoned experts in the tech industry.
Attachment
ross.young@displaysupplychain.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.