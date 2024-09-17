Global Uranium Completes Acquisition of Five Uranium Projects in Wyoming, USA

Global Uranium has acquired a total of five projects covering 5,040 acres

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dates June 17, 2024, it has closed its previously announced acquisition of a 100% interest in certain Federal unpatented lode mineral claims and Wyoming State mineral leases located in Wyoming, USA (the “Claims”), pursuant to the terms of an asset purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Foster Wilson (the “Vendor”).



In consideration for the Claims, the Company paid to the Vendor US$70,000 and issued to the Vendor 400,000 common shares in the authorized share structure of the Company (the “Consideration Shares”). In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Consideration Shares are subject to a four month and one day hold period. In addition, the Consideration Shares are subject to the following voluntary resale restrictions: one-half of the Consideration Shares being released on the date which is four months following the date of issuance of such Consideration Shares (the “Effective Date”), and the remaining Consideration Shares being released on the date which is eight months following the Effective Date.

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds seven key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Ungad Chadda”

Ungad Chadda

CEO

604-359-1248

info@globaluranium.com

