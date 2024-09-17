Vertex Launches Vertex for Salesforce Revenue Cloud

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced the launch of Vertex for Salesforce Revenue Cloud. This integration brings together Vertex’s expertise in tax determination and Salesforce’s powerful platform to streamline revenue processes for businesses.

According to Gartner®, “growth in B2B digital commerce continues to outpace growth in B2C digital commerce… By 2025, organizations offering a unified commerce experience by frictionlessly moving customers through journeys will see at least a 20% uplift in total revenue.”1 Vertex for Salesforce Revenue Cloud provides a unified system that combines commercial compliance with revenue and customer relationship management (CRM), enabling companies to launch products with ease. By automating commercial complexity and providing accurate tax determination, the connector can help improve overall customer satisfaction.

“Through our collaboration with Salesforce, we are delivering exceptional customer experiences and robust system security, enabling businesses to seamlessly manage tax accuracy,” said Bradd Wildstein, Vice President, Indirect Sales at Vertex, Inc. “Together, we are improving revenue processes by leveraging advanced technologies to enhance tax accuracy, visibility and transparency – enhancing customer satisfaction and trust.”

Vertex O Series integrates with Salesforce Revenue Cloud, helping to ensure regulatory compliance and real-time insights for businesses. Key features such as easy configuration mapping, transaction logging/dashboard, content updates and automated tax determination with customer benefits ranging from predictable costs to available onboarding support.

“The Vertex integration enhances our commitment to providing a comprehensive revenue solution,” said Meredith Schmidt, EVP and GM of Revenue Cloud, Salesforce. “By automating tax processes, we’re enabling our customers to focus on growth and customer experience.”

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

