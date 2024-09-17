Škoda Deploys Cerence Chat Pro, Bringing Generative AI to its Voice Assistant, Laura

Partnership leverages Cerence’s advanced AI technology to enhance Škoda's in-car voice assistant, Laura to deliver a smarter, more connected driving experience across a range of models

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced Cerence Chat Pro, the company’s automotive-grade large language model integration, is now live in a range of Škoda vehicles. The solution has been deployed via cloud update to provide Škoda drivers with an entertaining and intelligent companion for their everyday journeys.



Škoda drivers and passengers can now enjoy fun and conversational chit-chat with their in-car assistant, which leverages Cerence’s technology to provide accurate and relevant responses to nearly every query imaginable. The integration also reduces the complexity of navigating in-car interfaces making it easier for drivers to quickly and safely access the car features and information they need.

Cerence Chat Pro allows automakers to easily incorporate large language model capabilities into their in-car assistant platforms with low integration effort and high levels of customization. Škoda will offer these new AI features in English, Spanish, Czech, and German for its drivers to access targeted information in wide-ranging situations – completely hands-free for improved driver safety.

Škoda was able to customize Cerence Chat Pro to its exact brand and customer needs, while ensuring total privacy for its drivers. The solution is designed to protect personal information and vehicle data, employing strict data protection and privacy measures which promptly deletes all interactions after processing and prohibits access to vehicle data or personal information.

With an active Infotainment Online Package, Škoda drivers can access Cerence Chat Pro in the Škoda Enyaq family models via the new 4.0 software version released for the 2024 model year, the new-generation Škoda Superb and Kodiaq, as well as the updated Škoda Octavia.

"We are thrilled to introduce Cerence Chat Pro to Škoda's vehicle lineup, offering drivers a revolutionary in-car assistant experience,” said Christian Mentz, Chief Revenue Officer, Cerence. “By integrating this next-gen technology, we are not only improving safety and convenience, but also setting a new benchmark for intelligent automotive technology. Together, we are creating a more connected and engaging driving experience, paving the way for a smarter future on the road."

Cerence has also partnered with Škoda Auto parent company, the Volkswagen Group, to bring Cerence Chat Pro to certain Volkswagen and Audi brand models via cloud updates.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

