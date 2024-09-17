Pizza Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 225.5 Billion By 2032 | CAGR: 4.45 %

pizza market

The global pizza market size reached USD 148.6 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟐𝟓.𝟓 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲:● The global pizza market size reached USD 148.6 Billion in 2023.● The market is expected to reach USD 222.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.45% during 2024-2032.● North America leads the market, accounting for the largest pizza market share.● Non-vegetarian pizza accounts for the majority of the market share in the type segment as it appeals to a significant portion of the consumer base.● Thick crust holds the largest share in the pizza industry.● Quick service restaurants (QSR) remain a dominant segment in the market due to the rising focus on enhanced convenience.● The rising demand for convenience food items is a primary driver of the pizza market.● The growth of online food delivery platforms and customization and innovation are reshaping the pizza market.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pizza-market/requestsample 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:● 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬:The increasing demand for convenience food products, like pizza, among people with busy lifestyles and hectic working schedules is impelling the market growth. People are prioritizing meals that require minimal preparation time. Pizza fits well into this need for quick and satisfying options. The growing demand for fast and convenient meal solutions due to inflating income levels of individuals and rapid urbanization is offering a favorable market outlook. This is evident in the growing market for frozen pizzas, which offer consumers the flexibility to prepare meals at home quickly. The appeal of pizza also lies in its versatility as both a meal and a snack, which can be shared or customized based on personal preferences.● 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬:The rapid expansion of online food delivery platforms across the globe is contributing to the market growth. These platforms are making ordering pizza easier and more convenient, allowing consumers to browse menus, customize orders, and have meals delivered to their doorsteps with just a few clicks. The shift to digital ordering is expanding the reach of pizzerias, providing them access to a broader consumer base, including those who may not have visited physical locations. The rising number of app-based delivery services for enhanced user convenience, as it often provides real time tracking, multiple payment options, and personalized recommendations, is bolstering the market growth.● 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Pizza brands are increasingly offering highly customizable options to attract a wider consumer base. Consumers are seeking personalized food experiences that cater to their unique tastes, dietary preferences, and health considerations. Pizzerias are responding to this by allowing individuals to choose from a variety of crusts like thin, stuffed, gluten-free and sauces, such as traditional tomato, white sauce, and pesto. They are also offering a wide range of toppings, including vegetarian, vegan, meat-based, and organic. This flexibility appeals to diverse consumer groups, including those with dietary restrictions or health-conscious preferences. In addition to customization, innovation in pizza creation, such as gourmet toppings, fusion flavors, and unique presentation, helps brands stand out in a competitive market.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6724&flag=C 𝐏𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● Non-vegetarian Pizza● Vegetarian PizzaNon-vegetarian pizza accounts for the majority of shares as it appeals to a significant portion of the consumer base.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● Thick Crust● Thin Crust● Stuffed CrustThick crust dominates the market on account of its ability to provide a substantial base that can accommodate generous amounts of toppings, cheese, and sauce.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:● Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)● Full-Service Restaurants (FSR)● OthersQuick service restaurants (QSR) represent the majority of shares due to the rising focus on enhanced convenience.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:● North America (United States, Canada)● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)● Middle East and AfricaNorth America enjoys the leading position owing to a large market for pizza driven by the presence of well-established pizza chains.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:The pizza market research report outlines a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, offering in-depth profiles of major companies. Some of the key players in the market are:● Boston Pizza● California Pizza Kitchen Inc.● CEC Entertainment LLC● Chicago Pizza● CICI ENTERPRISES LP● Domino’s Pizza Inc.● FAT Brands Inc● Godfather's Pizza● MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC● Papa Murphy’s International (Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc.)● PepsiCo Inc.● Pizza Capers (Retail Food Group Limited)● Pizza Ranch𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/steel-market 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wall-covering-market 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.