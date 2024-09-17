PHILIPPINES, September 17 - Press Release

September 17, 2024 Tolentino warns: defiant Guos can be charged with a continuing offense, ordered detained by a court along their claimed boat escape route The government can charge Alice and Sheila Guo for committing a continuing offense before a local court in Sulu of Tawi-Tawi, or at any court that has jurisdiction along the escape route they claimed to have taken to flee the country to defy authorities. This scenario was raised by Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino at the Senate probe on illegal activities being linked to the Guos and their associates held Tuesday. Tolentino, a lawyer and law professor, quizzed Department of Justice (DOJ) Prosecutor Isser Josef Gatdula about the possibility of the government charging the Guos for a continuing offense - if both continue to insist that they escaped the country by taking a series of boat rides until they reached Indonesia, where they were eventually arrested. "Kung sakaling totoo itong sinasabi nila, and the offense there would be a violation of the summons issued by the Senate Committee, do you agree with me that such a case can be considered as a continuing offense?" the senator asked Gatdula. The DOJ prosecutor answered: "Yes, your honor, there's a possibility." Tolentino then explained: "The nature of a continuing offense is where it was initiated, where it started, where it continued, and where it ended. So kung tama yung sinasabi nila na sumakay sa yate, sumakay sa barko, lumipat, in any of the jurisdictions where they passed, any court can assume jurisdiction. And for that matter, the violation took place in any place as part of the escape route. Is that correct?" Gatdula again agreed with the senator. "Ibig sabihin, 'pag patuloy pa rin yun kanilang pagmamatigas na sinasabing doon sila sumakay... that would not prevent the DOJ from filing a necessary offense violation in a venue which is part of their escape route," the senator continued. "So may possibility na doon n'yo i-file ang isang kaso, sa Sulu o sa Tawi-Tawi?" "Yes, your honor, there's a possibility," the prosecutor replied. Tolentino then turned to Alice Guo: "Narinig mo po yung tanong ko? So payag kayo na makulong sa detention facility, mafile-an ng kaso sa RTC ng Sulu o Tawi-Tawi? Malayo na ito, mahihirapan na ang abogado mong pumunta roon. Okay lang sa iyo? To which Alice Guo responded: "Wag naman po sana." "Kaya gusto namin magsabi ka ng totoo," the senator retorted, as he warned the Guos not to feel complacent in the "confines and convenience of their present detention facilities" in Metro Manila. # Guos, binalaan ni Tolentino na pwedeng kasuhan ng 'continuing offense' at makulong sa Sulu o Tawi-Tawi Huwag kayong kampante sa komportableng detention facility n'yo sa Metro Manila! Ito ang babala ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino kina Alice at Shiela Guo sa patuloy nilang pag-giit na sumakay sila sa yate at mga barko para makapuslit ng bansa at matakasan ang mga awtoridad. Ayon kay Tolentino, isang abogado at law professor, maaaring kasuhan ng gobyerno ang mga Guo ng 'continuing offense' sa alinmang korte na may hurisdiksyon sa mga lugar na kanilang dinaanan palabas ng Pilipinas patungo sa Indonesia, kung saan sila naaresto. Sa pagdinig ng Senado sa mga iligal na aktibidad na iniuugnay sa Guos, inusisa ng senador si Department of Justice (DOJ) Prosecutor Isser Josef Gatdula sa posibilidad na kasuhan ang dalawa ng 'continuing offense.' "Kung sakaling totoo itong sinasabi nila, at ang kaso doon ay ang paglabag sa summons na inisyu ng Senado, sang-ayon ka ba sa akin na maaari itong ituring na 'continuing offense'?" tanong ni Tolentino kay Gatdula. Bilang sagot, sumang-ayon si Gatdula sa senador. Paliwanag ni Tolentino: "Nakapaloob sa continuing offense kung saan ito nagsimula, saan nagpatuloy, at saan nagtapos. So kung tama yung sinasabi nila na sumakay sa yate, sumakay sa barko, lumipat, saan mang hurisdiksyon sila dumaan para tumakas, ay maaaring akuin ng lokal na korte ang hurisdiksyong iyon?" Muli ay sumang-ayon si Gatdula sa senador. "Ibig sabihin, 'pag patuloy pa rin yun kanilang pagmamatigas na sinasabing doon sila sumakay... walang makakapigil sa DOJ sa pagsasampa ng naaangkop na kaso sa isang venue na bahagi ng kanilang escape route," pagpapatuloy ng senador. "So possible na doon n'yo i-file ang isang kaso, sa Sulu o sa Tawi-Tawi?" "Opo, your honor, posible po yun," tugon ng prosecutor. Sa puntong ito ay tinanong ni Tolentino si Alice Guo: "Narinig mo po yung tanong ko? So payag kayo na makulong sa detention facility, mafile-an ng kaso sa RTC ng Sulu o Tawi-Tawi? Malayo na ito, mahihirapan na ang abogado mong pumunta roon. Okay lang sa iyo? Sagot ni Alice Guo: "Wag naman po sana." "Kaya gusto namin magsabi ka ng totoo," ang balik ng senador, habang nagbabala sa mga Guo na huwag maging kampante at komportable sa kanilang kasalukuyang detention facility sa Metro Manila.

