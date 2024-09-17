Global Single Molecule Tracking Market to Reach USD 1,775.6 Million by 2034, Growing at a 5.5% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The USA single molecule tracking market is set to grow at a 6.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, maintaining the highest share in North America. This dominance is expected to persist throughout the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single molecule tracking market is poised for significant growth, with market value projected to rise from USD 1,039.5 million in 2024 to an impressive USD 1,775.6 million by 2034. This represents a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. In 2023, the market generated a revenue of USD 985.3 million.



Single molecule tracking (SMT) technology is transforming the field of biochemical research. By allowing scientists to observe and analyze the behavior of individual endogenous protein molecules within cells, organs, and even whole organisms, SMT offers unparalleled insights into molecular processes. This innovative technique is increasingly being adopted by research laboratories worldwide, driving market expansion.

Researchers are leveraging SMT to gain a deeper understanding of molecular interactions, protein dynamics, and disease mechanisms, which is anticipated to fuel further advancements in fields such as drug discovery, cell biology, and personalized medicine.

With its growing application across various disciplines and the increasing focus on precision medicine, the global single molecule tracking market is set to witness substantial growth in the coming decade.

Market Value CAGR of Single Molecule Tracking by Country:

Country Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 6.90 % UK 6.10 % Spain 5.70 % Germany 5.40 % China 5.30 %

Single molecule tracking allows researchers to observe and analyze the movement and interaction of individual molecules in real-time. This advanced technique provides valuable insights into molecular mechanisms and is widely used in fields such as drug development, diagnostics, and fundamental biological research, – opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Here are the prominent drivers of the Single Molecule Tracking market:

Advances in Imaging Technology: Innovations in microscopy and imaging techniques, such as super-resolution microscopy, have made it easier to visualize single molecules with high spatial and temporal resolution, driving SMT adoption.

Innovations in microscopy and imaging techniques, such as super-resolution microscopy, have made it easier to visualize single molecules with high spatial and temporal resolution, driving SMT adoption. Rising Demand in Drug Discovery: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using SMT to understand molecular mechanisms and drug interactions at the single-molecule level, facilitating the development of targeted therapies.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly using SMT to understand molecular mechanisms and drug interactions at the single-molecule level, facilitating the development of targeted therapies. Growing Use in Biological Research: SMT is vital in studying dynamic cellular processes, such as protein-DNA interactions, molecular transport, and enzyme activity, which has expanded its application in life sciences and medical research.

SMT is vital in studying dynamic cellular processes, such as protein-DNA interactions, molecular transport, and enzyme activity, which has expanded its application in life sciences and medical research. Technological Integration: Combining SMT with techniques like fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) and atomic force microscopy (AFM) enhances its analytical power, pushing the boundaries of what can be observed at the molecular level.

Combining SMT with techniques like fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) and atomic force microscopy (AFM) enhances its analytical power, pushing the boundaries of what can be observed at the molecular level. Rising Investment in Nanotechnology and Biophysics: As funding for nanotechnology and molecular biophysics grows, the adoption of SMT technologies is expected to increase, offering new insights into nanomedicine and molecular engineering.

As funding for nanotechnology and molecular biophysics grows, the adoption of SMT technologies is expected to increase, offering new insights into nanomedicine and molecular engineering. Need for High-Precision Diagnostic Tools: SMT has the potential to revolutionize diagnostics by enabling the detection of rare biomolecular events, which is critical in identifying early-stage diseases like cancer.

SMT has the potential to revolutionize diagnostics by enabling the detection of rare biomolecular events, which is critical in identifying early-stage diseases like cancer. Miniaturization of Analytical Devices: The development of smaller, more efficient optical systems for SMT is expanding its accessibility and usability in various laboratories and industries.



Single molecule tracking (SMT) is a powerful technique for studying the behavior of individual molecules in biological systems. However, it faces several challenges:

Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR): Detecting a single molecule requires a strong enough signal to distinguish it from background noise. Weak signals or high noise levels can limit the accuracy of tracking.

Detecting a single molecule requires a strong enough signal to distinguish it from background noise. Weak signals or high noise levels can limit the accuracy of tracking. Photobleaching: Fluorescent tags used to label molecules often degrade over time due to photobleaching, reducing the duration of observation for individual molecules.

Fluorescent tags used to label molecules often degrade over time due to photobleaching, reducing the duration of observation for individual molecules. Temporal Resolution: Capturing the fast dynamics of molecules requires high temporal resolution, which can be difficult to achieve without sacrificing spatial accuracy.

Capturing the fast dynamics of molecules requires high temporal resolution, which can be difficult to achieve without sacrificing spatial accuracy. Spatial Resolution: SMT requires high spatial resolution to accurately track the molecule’s position. However, factors like diffraction limits can affect the ability to resolve molecules that are close together.

SMT requires high spatial resolution to accurately track the molecule’s position. However, factors like diffraction limits can affect the ability to resolve molecules that are close together. Sample Complexity: In complex environments like living cells, distinguishing the tracked molecule from other moving entities and overcoming crowding can be a significant challenge.

In complex environments like living cells, distinguishing the tracked molecule from other moving entities and overcoming crowding can be a significant challenge. Data Interpretation: The vast amount of data generated from SMT experiments can be difficult to analyze, requiring advanced computational tools and algorithms to extract meaningful information.

The vast amount of data generated from SMT experiments can be difficult to analyze, requiring advanced computational tools and algorithms to extract meaningful information. Tagging and Perturbation: Labeling molecules with fluorescent tags can sometimes interfere with their natural behavior, leading to artifacts in the data.

Labeling molecules with fluorescent tags can sometimes interfere with their natural behavior, leading to artifacts in the data. Localization Accuracy: The precision of localizing the molecule’s position is limited by factors such as imaging noise and the finite size of the detector's pixels.

Key Players of Single Molecule Tracking Market:

Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation)

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

eikon therapeutics

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

Oxford Instruments

Andor Technology Ltd.

Key Segments of Single Molecule Tracking Market:

By Technology:

In terms of technology, the industry is divided into super-resolution microscopy, fluorescence microscopy and quantum dots.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is segregated into drug discovery & development, molecular biology research, diagnostic applications, personalized medicine and others.

By End User:

In terms of application, the industry is segregated into-academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical & biotech companies and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

French Translation :

Le marché mondial du suivi des molécules uniques est sur le point de connaître une croissance significative, la valeur marchande devant passer de 1 039,5 millions USD en 2024 à un impressionnant 1 775,6 millions USD d’ici 2034. Cela représente un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) stable de 5,5 % sur la période de prévision de 2024 à 2034. En 2023, le marché a généré un chiffre d’affaires de 985,3 millions USD.

La technologie de suivi des molécules uniques (SMT) transforme le domaine de la recherche biochimique. En permettant aux scientifiques d’observer et d’analyser le comportement de molécules de protéines endogènes individuelles au sein de cellules, d’organes et même d’organismes entiers, la SMT offre des informations inégalées sur les processus moléculaires. Cette technique innovante est de plus en plus adoptée par les laboratoires de recherche du monde entier, ce qui stimule l’expansion du marché.

Les chercheurs tirent parti de la SMT pour mieux comprendre les interactions moléculaires, la dynamique des protéines et les mécanismes de la maladie, ce qui devrait alimenter d’autres avancées dans des domaines tels que la découverte de médicaments, la biologie cellulaire et la médecine personnalisée.

Avec son application croissante dans diverses disciplines et l’accent croissant mis sur la médecine de précision, le marché mondial du suivi des molécules uniques devrait connaître une croissance substantielle au cours de la prochaine décennie.

TCAC de la valeur marchande du suivi des molécules uniques par pays :

Pays TCAC de la valeur (2024 à 2034) ÉTATS-UNIS 6.90 % ROYAUME-UNI 6.10 % Espagne 5.70 % Allemagne 5.40 % Chine 5.30 %

Le suivi d’une seule molécule permet aux chercheurs d’observer et d’analyser le mouvement et l’interaction de molécules individuelles en temps réel. Cette technique avancée fournit des informations précieuses sur les mécanismes moléculaires et est largement utilisée dans des domaines tels que le développement de médicaments, le diagnostic et la recherche biologique fondamentale. – déclare Sabyasachi Ghosh, vice-président associé de Future Market Insights (FMI).

Voici les principaux moteurs du marché du suivi des molécules uniques :

Progrès de la technologie d’imagerie : Les innovations en matière de microscopie et de techniques d’imagerie, telles que la microscopie à super-résolution, ont facilité la visualisation de molécules uniques avec une résolution spatiale et temporelle élevée, ce qui a favorisé l’adoption de la SMT.

Les innovations en matière de microscopie et de techniques d’imagerie, telles que la microscopie à super-résolution, ont facilité la visualisation de molécules uniques avec une résolution spatiale et temporelle élevée, ce qui a favorisé l’adoption de la SMT. Demande croissante dans la découverte de médicaments : Les sociétés pharmaceutiques utilisent de plus en plus la SMT pour comprendre les mécanismes moléculaires et les interactions médicamenteuses au niveau de la molécule unique, facilitant ainsi le développement de thérapies ciblées.

Les sociétés pharmaceutiques utilisent de plus en plus la SMT pour comprendre les mécanismes moléculaires et les interactions médicamenteuses au niveau de la molécule unique, facilitant ainsi le développement de thérapies ciblées. Utilisation croissante dans la recherche biologique : La SMT est essentielle à l’étude des processus cellulaires dynamiques, tels que les interactions protéine-ADN, le transport moléculaire et l’activité enzymatique, ce qui a élargi son application dans les sciences de la vie et la recherche médicale.

La SMT est essentielle à l’étude des processus cellulaires dynamiques, tels que les interactions protéine-ADN, le transport moléculaire et l’activité enzymatique, ce qui a élargi son application dans les sciences de la vie et la recherche médicale. Intégration technologique : La combinaison de la SMT avec des techniques telles que le transfert d’énergie par résonance de fluorescence (FRET) et la microscopie à force atomique (AFM) améliore sa puissance analytique, repoussant les limites de ce qui peut être observé au niveau moléculaire.

La combinaison de la SMT avec des techniques telles que le transfert d’énergie par résonance de fluorescence (FRET) et la microscopie à force atomique (AFM) améliore sa puissance analytique, repoussant les limites de ce qui peut être observé au niveau moléculaire. Augmentation des investissements dans la nanotechnologie et la biophysique : À mesure que le financement de la nanotechnologie et de la biophysique moléculaire augmente, l’adoption des technologies SMT devrait augmenter, offrant de nouvelles perspectives en nanomédecine et en génie moléculaire.

À mesure que le financement de la nanotechnologie et de la biophysique moléculaire augmente, l’adoption des technologies SMT devrait augmenter, offrant de nouvelles perspectives en nanomédecine et en génie moléculaire. Besoin d’outils de diagnostic de haute précision : La SMT a le potentiel de révolutionner le diagnostic en permettant la détection d’événements biomoléculaires rares, ce qui est essentiel pour identifier les maladies à un stade précoce comme le cancer.

La SMT a le potentiel de révolutionner le diagnostic en permettant la détection d’événements biomoléculaires rares, ce qui est essentiel pour identifier les maladies à un stade précoce comme le cancer. Miniaturisation des dispositifs analytiques : Le développement de systèmes optiques plus petits et plus efficaces pour la SMT élargit son accessibilité et sa facilité d’utilisation dans divers laboratoires et industries.



Le suivi de molécules uniques (SMT) est une technique puissante pour étudier le comportement de molécules individuelles dans les systèmes biologiques. Cependant, elle est confrontée à plusieurs défis :

Rapport signal/bruit (SNR) : La détection d’une seule molécule nécessite un signal suffisamment fort pour la distinguer du bruit de fond. Des signaux faibles ou des niveaux de bruit élevés peuvent limiter la précision du suivi.

La détection d’une seule molécule nécessite un signal suffisamment fort pour la distinguer du bruit de fond. Des signaux faibles ou des niveaux de bruit élevés peuvent limiter la précision du suivi. Photoblanchiment : Les étiquettes fluorescentes utilisées pour marquer les molécules se dégradent souvent avec le temps en raison du photoblanchiment, réduisant ainsi la durée d’observation des molécules individuelles.

Les étiquettes fluorescentes utilisées pour marquer les molécules se dégradent souvent avec le temps en raison du photoblanchiment, réduisant ainsi la durée d’observation des molécules individuelles. Résolution temporelle : La capture de la dynamique rapide des molécules nécessite une résolution temporelle élevée, ce qui peut être difficile à obtenir sans sacrifier la précision spatiale.

La capture de la dynamique rapide des molécules nécessite une résolution temporelle élevée, ce qui peut être difficile à obtenir sans sacrifier la précision spatiale. Résolution spatiale : SMT nécessite une résolution spatiale élevée pour suivre avec précision la position de la molécule. Cependant, des facteurs tels que les limites de diffraction peuvent affecter la capacité à résoudre des molécules proches les unes des autres.

SMT nécessite une résolution spatiale élevée pour suivre avec précision la position de la molécule. Cependant, des facteurs tels que les limites de diffraction peuvent affecter la capacité à résoudre des molécules proches les unes des autres. Complexité de l’échantillon : Dans des environnements complexes comme les cellules vivantes, distinguer la molécule suivie des autres entités en mouvement et surmonter l’encombrement peut être un défi important.

Dans des environnements complexes comme les cellules vivantes, distinguer la molécule suivie des autres entités en mouvement et surmonter l’encombrement peut être un défi important. Interprétation des données : La grande quantité de données générées par les expériences SMT peut être difficile à analyser, nécessitant des outils de calcul et des algorithmes avancés pour extraire des informations significatives.

La grande quantité de données générées par les expériences SMT peut être difficile à analyser, nécessitant des outils de calcul et des algorithmes avancés pour extraire des informations significatives. Marquage et perturbation : Le marquage des molécules avec des étiquettes fluorescentes peut parfois interférer avec leur comportement naturel, entraînant la création d’artefacts dans les données.

Le marquage des molécules avec des étiquettes fluorescentes peut parfois interférer avec leur comportement naturel, entraînant la création d’artefacts dans les données. Précision de localisation : La précision de la localisation de la position de la molécule est limitée par des facteurs tels que le bruit d’imagerie et la taille finie des pixels du détecteur.

Principaux acteurs du marché du suivi des molécules uniques :

Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation)

Société Nikon

Olympus Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eikon Therapeutics

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

Oxford Instruments

Andor Technology Ltd.

Segments clés du marché du suivi des molécules uniques :

Par technologie :

En termes de technologie, l’industrie est divisée en microscopie à super-résolution, microscopie à fluorescence et points quantiques.

Par application :

En termes d’application, l’industrie est divisée en découverte et développement de médicaments, recherche en biologie moléculaire, applications de diagnostic, médecine personnalisée et autres.

Par utilisateur final :

En termes d’application, l’industrie est séparée entre les institutions universitaires et de recherche, les entreprises pharmaceutiques et biotechnologiques et autres.

Par région :

Les principaux pays d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Asie de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d’Europe de l’Ouest, d’Europe de l’Est, du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique (MEA) ont été couverts dans le rapport.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

