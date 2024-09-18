Virology Specimen Collection Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Virology Specimen Collection Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The virology specimen collection market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.18 billion in 2023 to $6.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to disease outbreaks and pandemics, infectious disease research, public health initiatives, quality assurance and regulation, remote and home testing.

The virology specimen collection market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global health preparedness, pandemic response infrastructure, surveillance and monitoring programs, government funding and grants, growing rapid diagnostic tests.

Increasing cases of viral diseases, such as HIV/AIDS and influenza, are expected to propel the growth of the virology specimen collection market going forward. Viral diseases, also known as viral infections, occur when an organism's body is invaded by pathogenic viruses, and infectious virus particles (virions) attach to and enter susceptible cells. Virology specimen collection plays a critical role in the diagnosis and treatment of viral diseases. The collection of appropriate specimens, proper transport and processing, and accurate diagnosis are essential steps in the detection of viral infections.

Key players in the virology specimen collection market include Puritan Medical Products Co. LLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trinity Biotech PLC, Titan Biotech Ltd., DiaSorin S.p.A., Vircell S.L., Copan Italia S.p.A., Hardy Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, ZeptoMetrix Corporation, Mantacc, Copan Diagnostics Inc., Bionote Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Hologic Inc., Cepheid Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Luminex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, BioFire Diagnostics LLC, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Savyon Diagnostics Ltd., Seegene Inc., Serosep Ltd., SolGent Co. Ltd., Sysmex Corporation, TECOmedical AG, Vela Diagnostics, Zybio Inc.

Major companies operating in the virology specimen collection market are focused on introducing advanced solutions, such as blood collection tubes, to drive their revenues in the market. Blood collection tubes are used to collect blood samples from patients for laboratory testing. These tubes contain additives that either accelerate clotting of the blood or prevent the blood from clotting, and their cap colors indicate which additives they contain.

1) By Product Type: Blood Collection Kits, Specimen Collection Tubes, Viral Transport Media, Swabs

2) By Sample: Blood Samples, Nasopharyngeal Samples, Throat Samples, Nasal Samples, Cervical Samples, Oral Samples, Other Samples

3) Method: Manual, Automated

4) Application: Diagnostic, Therapeutic

North America was the largest region in the virology specimen collection market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the virology specimen collection market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

A virology specimen is a blood sample taken for examination of specimens in order to look for any type of infection. The virus isolation specimens should be collected within four days of the onset of sickness, as virus shedding reduces significantly after that. Virus cultures are not useful for specimens taken more than 7 days after the onset of sickness, with a few exceptions to be used by government health authorities, hospitals, clinicians, and laboratories that are collecting relevant clinical samples for diagnosis.

