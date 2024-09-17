Nexim Leads Next Wave of Broadcast Connectivity for Global Events

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexim , a fast-growing leader in international broadcast solutions, is gaining attention with its cutting-edge approach to delivering superior connectivity for global events. The company has secured contracts across Asia, North America, and South America to provide critical connectivity for major sporting events and international competitions. With a focus on reliable, real-time broadcast solutions, Nexim is at the forefront of industry transformation, positioning itself for sustained long-term growth.



Nexim's unique combination of broadcast and telecommunications expertise enables the company to offer unmatched solutions for broadcasters worldwide. This cross-sector specialization allows Nexim to address the evolving needs of its international clients by providing flexible and high-performance connectivity, even for the most complex event environments.

With headquarters in both New York and Milan, Nexim operates at the center of two major broadcast markets, efficiently serving a global client base. The company’s recent partnership with Telecom Italia Sparkle further enhances its international infrastructure, giving Nexim a competitive edge in the global broadcast market.

Nexim has successfully demonstrated its capabilities by delivering seamless connectivity for some of the world’s largest international events. Its reputation as a trusted partner in the broadcast space is well-established, positioning the company to meet the increasing demand for high-definition, real-time broadcast coverage with innovative and reliable solutions.

As Nexim continues to expand its global footprint, the company offers a unique opportunity for investors to align with a forward-thinking, growth-focused enterprise. With secured contracts and strategic partnerships, Nexim presents a compelling investment opportunity in a rapidly expanding market.

In line with its growth strategy, Nexim is also embarking on an ambitious hiring initiative in both Italy and the United States. The company is preparing to open new offices in Dubai and London, with plans to significantly increase its workforce. Nexim welcomes talented individuals who share its vision to join the team and contribute to the company's future successes.

For more information about Nexim and its innovative solutions, please visit https://nexim.it.com or contact marketing@nexim.it.com .

Media Contact: Route15 Press press@route15.net

Legal Disclaimer:

