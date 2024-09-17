Blue Star Families Commemorates Fifth Annual Welcome Week: Bridging Military and Civilian Communities Nationwide

Nationwide Program Strengthens Military and Civilian Connections Through an Annual Array of Dynamic Virtual and In-Person Programming

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Families , the nation's largest, fastest-growing nonprofit serving military and Veteran-connected families across the United States, announced today the kickoff of its fifth annual celebration, Blue Star Welcome Week , running September 21—29, 2024. This week-long celebration aims to help bridge the gap between military and civilian neighbors, fostering a sense of belonging for over 600,000 military families as they integrate into new communities each year.





Military families move three times more often than civilian families, often far from friends and extended family with little notice, leaving them isolated from their support networks and lacking a sense of belonging in their new neighborhoods and schools.





In 2020, Blue Star Families began Welcome Week as a small but mighty initiative to strengthen connections between military family members and their local communities. Since its inception, Blue Star Welcome Week has involved more than 300 valued partner organizations and 500+ local and virtual events.





"When military families feel connected to their communities, everyone wins. Blue Star Welcome Week is about more than just a celebration; it's a movement that extends simple acts of kindness to service families and builds vibrant, mutual support," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. "We're thrilled to see Welcome Week grow into a new American tradition that strengthens not only military families but the fabric of our country as a whole."





As it celebrates its fifth anniversary, Blue Star Welcome Week’s relevance continues to expand across the country as this new American tradition takes hold. From Coffee Connects to concerts, Welcome Week helps ease the challenges of frequent relocations through virtual and in-person events, including welcome messages from advocates, special events, giveaways, and opportunities to build relationships with local communities.



Blue Star Families calls everyday people, grassroots groups, and corporate structures to join the ‘ Do Your Part ’ movement made up of simple gestures that support our military families. Here’s how you can make a difference:

Host a Blue Star Welcome Week Block Party . These fun, festive gatherings can be anything from a barbecue to an outdoor movie night, serving as a way for military families to meet and get to know new neighbors and build community bonds.

These can be anything from a barbecue to an outdoor movie night, serving as a way for military families to meet and get to know new neighbors and build community bonds. Learn About the Unique Challenges Facing Military Families . Military families face unique challenges that impact their daily lives. The 2023 Military Family Lifestyle Survey (MFLS) by Blue Star Families highlights critical issues like financial strain, underemployment of spouses, and mental health concerns. These quality-of-life concerns have led to fewer service members recommending military service, threatening the future of its All-Volunteer Force. By understanding these challenges, community members can better support and advocate for military families in their neighborhoods.

Military families face unique challenges that impact their daily lives. The by Blue Star Families highlights critical issues like financial strain, underemployment of spouses, and mental health concerns. These quality-of-life concerns have led to fewer service members recommending military service, threatening the future of its All-Volunteer Force. By understanding these challenges, community members can better support and advocate for military families in their neighborhoods. Small Acts, Big Impact . Support military families in your neighborhood through small, thoughtful actions . From offering to babysit to helping with yard work, simple gestures like these can help military families feel better connected to their community.

Support military families in your neighborhood through . From offering to babysit to helping with yard work, simple gestures like these can help military families feel better connected to their community. Show Support for Blue Star Welcome Week Events. Blue Star Families and its partners will host hundreds of community events nationwide. From supporting our Military Families Outdoors Program (a partnership with the National Park Service and the Defense Health Agency) to joining military family outings to ballparks and zoos, there’s an opportunity for everyone to be involved. Sign up to volunteer .

Blue Star Welcome Week is supported by presenting sponsor Target, along with partners that include craig newmark philanthropies, CSX, TriWest Healthcare Alliance, Starbucks, and many other corporations, private foundations, community small businesses, and nonprofit partner organizations.



To learn more about Blue Star Families Welcome Week events and opportunities to get involved, please visit https://bluestarwelcomeweek.org .

About Blue Star Families

​​Blue Star Families (BSF) is the nation’s largest Chapter-based military and Veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $200 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually. For more information, click here .

